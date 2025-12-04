Abu Dhabi: Miqyas Al Dhad, a pioneering Arabic reading scale, has taken a major step toward transforming Arabic literacy measurement by becoming the official Arabic reading scale of Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology.

This strategic collaboration will be further strengthened through the expertise of MetaMetrics®, the global developer of the renowned Lexile® Framework for Reading, which will conduct a comprehensive linking study to align Alef Education’s Arabic assessment suite with the Miqyas Al Dhad scale. This process will ensure validity, precision, and alignment with international standards, while preserving the unique linguistic integrity of Arabic.

Through this partnership, Alef Education will officially adopt Miqyas Al Dhad as the recognised measure for Arabic reading skills across its digital learning platforms. This will ensure that students benefit from scientifically grounded, culturally authentic, and data-driven literacy evaluations, empowering educators with actionable insights to support learning progress.

Eyad Darawsheh, General Manager of Miqyas Al Dhad, said: “This collaboration marks a significant step forward in establishing a unified and scientific approach to measuring Arabic reading skills. Through our partnership with Alef Education, we aim to enhance Arabic literacy and ensure that learners across the region benefit from accurate, research-based assessments.

Joe El Sebaaly, Chief Product Officer of Alef Education, added: “This partnership represents a strategic milestone in our mission to advance education through data-driven and culturally relevant tools. By integrating Miqyas Al Dhad, we are creating a robust framework for measuring Arabic literacy that supports educators, informs instruction, and ultimately empowers students to reach their full potential.”

By integrating the Miqyas Al Dhad scale with Alef Education’s innovative digital platforms, this partnership lays the foundation for a future where Arabic learners are empowered through precise, accessible, and culturally relevant reading resources, advancing the shared goal of literacy for all.

About Miqyas Al Dhad

Miqyas Al Dhad is an innovative framework designed to enhance Arabic reading skills for native speakers from Grade 1 to Grade 12 across the Arab world. The scale provides a unified reference for measuring Arabic language ability, assessing text difficulty levels and students’ reading proficiency. It is built on solid scientific foundations and was developed by a team of psychometric experts, researchers, and educators with deep knowledge of the unique characteristics of the Arab world, including its cultural features and diverse dialects.

For more information, please visit: www.miqyasaldhad.com

Media Contact:

Noor Arafat - info@miqyasaldhad.com

About Alef Education

Founded in 2016, Alef Education (ALEFEDT on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange) is an award-winning AI powered learning solutions provider redefining K to 12 education. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the company serves more than 1.5 million students and 65,000 educators across 14,000 schools in the UAE, Indonesia, and Morocco.

Its flagship Alef Platform delivers personalized learning experiences that enhance student engagement and outcomes, while its supplemental solutions Alef Pathways, Abjadiyat, and Arabits extend learning across subjects and languages.

Through its innovative use of artificial intelligence, data insights, and culturally relevant content, Alef Education is transforming teaching and learning to advance equity, access, and excellence for every student.

For more information, visit www.alefeducation.com