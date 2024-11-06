A story of “Italian Excellence” born in 1948, Minotti - the family-owned company - is internationally recognised for its contemporary indoor and outdoor furniture in the residential, hospitality and yachting segments.

Minotti, renowned for its elegant Made in Italy designs for more than 75 years, strengthens its multi-year presence in the Middle East with the opening of its first flagship store in Dubai in collaboration with the long-standing local partner Al Tayer Insignia.

Inspired by the architecture of a villa, the showroom is located in the vibrant heart of the exclusive Jumeirah district and spreads over two levels, covering a total area of approximately 900 square metres. The opening expands on Minotti’s existing global presence in 80 countries through a network of more than 60 flagship stores and over 300 qualified dealers.

Conceived by the creative department of the company Minotti Studio, the interior design project reveals itself as a refined oasis, which combines the building’s original elements with the distinctive Minotti style, in an exhibition itinerary that turns into an engaging design experience.

“The GCC are one of the most relevant markets for our brand” comments Renato Minotti, co-CEO of Minotti “and the opening of the first flagship store in Dubai is a decisive achievement for our strategic and business objectives, as well as for the expansion of our network.”

“We are extremely proud of this opening in partnership with Al Tayer Insignia, with whom we share values and aesthetic, allowing us to be even closer to local customers. Dubai is an international and dynamic city, with consumers always looking for unique products, made with the finest Italian quality and fond of Minotti's style” adds Roberto Minotti, Minotti's co-CEO.

The façade is characterised by a large portal that welcomes visitors into an outdoor lobby, inviting them to immerse themselves in a sophisticated scenario with high ceilings and filled with natural light filtering through large windows.

Once inside, the majestic steel columns, a chestnut-coloured lacquered fireplace and a unique winter garden convey a dynamic yet balanced rhythm to the living, lounge and dining areas: a scenographic space that highlights the furnishings on show, including the novelties of the 2024 Collection, such as the modular seating systems Yves by Hannes Peer and Supermoon by Giampiero Tagliaferri, along with some of the brand's best-sellers.

Every detail of the set-up is taken care of with sartorial attention, in a skilful combination of straight and sinuous lines and in a vivid interplay of light and shadow enriched by a wealth of materials and colours: moka-coloured oak panelling contrasts with silver Iranian travertine, steel with satin and reflective chrome finishes, and concrete, creating a palette of brown and grey shades that expresses great sophistication.

While the ground floor reinterprets the brand’s values in an original way, the first floor faithfully reproduces the interior of a residential space, where living, dining areas along with a master bedroom recreate intimate and charming atmospheres. On the same floor there is also a wide meeting room and two private areas for the creation of interior design projects.

Finally, there is an area dedicated to the outdoor world, in which iconic furnishings such as the Patio seating system by GamFratesi and the Bellagio Outdoor table by Gordon Guillaumier stand out, in harmonious dialogue with the Torii Nest Outdoor seating designed by Nendo. The new flagship store also has a second entrance providing a parking area, with access to the exhibition space through a foyer embellished with several designs from the Minotti collections.

Dee Sarai, CEO of Al Tayer Insignia, comments “Al Tayer Insignia is delighted to partner with Minotti for its first store opening in Dubai. Synonymous with craftsmanship and design excellence, Minotti is dedicated to bringing world-class luxury to the region and meeting the needs of consumers for high-quality furnishings.”.

Perfectly in harmony with the surrounding architectural context, the Minotti Dubai flagship store marks a milestone for the brand’s expansion in Middle East with local partner Al Tayer Insignia, offering an exclusive destination for contemporary design that combines authentic Italian values with an international attitude.

MINOTTI DUBAI AL TAYER INSIGNIA

Beach Road, Jumeirah 3, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

@minotti_dubai #minottidubai

About Minotti:

Minotti is an Italian company internationally recognised in the field of contemporary design. Founded by Alberto Minotti in Meda, Italy in 1948, it is led by the current CEOs and second generation Renato and Roberto Minotti together with the third generation, guaranteeing the constant development of the brand’s heritage and identity. The hallmark of Minotti lies with its exquisite craftsmanship, expressed through indoor and outdoor upholstered pieces and furnishing accessories for residential, Hospitality and yachting environments, which embody the values of sartorial elegance, aesthetic understatement and Made in Italy quality. Over the years, the company has engaged architects, designers and creatives to shape its vision. The unique lifestyle of Minotti is distributed across 80 countries, through an extensive network of flagship stores and authorised dealers worldwide.

www.minotti.com

About Al Tayer Insignia:

Since Al Tayer’s founding in Dubai in 1979, Al Tayer Insignia has evolved into one of the most diverse and dynamic retail organisations in the Middle East and has introduced more than 80 highly respected international brands into the region, operating across Fashion, Beauty, Home, Jewellery and Hospitality. Al Tayer Insignia has also built a strong grounding in the lifestyle retail sector, representing leading brands whilst diversifying in the Hospitality sectors in addition to, joint venture partnerships with some of the world’s most iconic luxury brands. Some of Al Tayer Insignia brands include: Bloomingdale’s, Harvey Nichols, Missoni, Giorgio Armani, Aati, Minotti, Coach, Kate Spade, Gap, Mama’s & Papa’s, Café Nero, Magnolia Bakery and many more.

https://www.altayer.com/