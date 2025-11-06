Abu Dhabi - Minimalist, the local luxury brand known for its exquisite watches with Arabic numeral dials, jewellery, sunglasses, leather goods and perfumes designed in Dubai, reveals the opening of its newest boutique at Al Jimi Mall, its third UAE store and first flagship in Al Ain. Building on the success of its boutiques in Mirdif City Centre and Yas Mall, and its ongoing pop-up at Al Zahia City Centre, this new opening marks a key milestone in Minimalist’s UAE expansion and deepens its connections with the growing community in Al Ain and the wider Abu Dhabi region.

Created entirely in-house, the flagship enhances Minimalist’s warm, modern aesthetic through a private VIP Zone for by-appointment shopping, a dedicated private checkout flow and artful wall murals inspired by the UAE landscape. Inside the VIP zone, a sculptural sand-dune “wave” feature wall adds texture and serenity, reflecting the brand’s philosophy that “simplicity is beauty”. The store’s layout features clear product zoning, including circular jewellery islands and a sunglasses wall, designed for a slower and personal shopping experience. These designs are complemented by softer acoustics and lighting, curved champagne-gold detailing, and blue upholstered feature panels, all to create an environment defined by calmness, privacy and tactile design.

“Al Ain has always felt close to our story. Opening our first flagship here is our way of serving a community that has supported us from the start. We designed this boutique in-house around how our customers truly shop, calm, personal and craft-led. We have designed the store to make sure that every detail is a promise that Minimalist will keep raising the bar for luxury as we grow across the region and beyond,” said Ahmad Yousuf, Founder of Minimalist.

The boutique offers a curated selection across men’s and women’s categories, including bags, perfumes and watches all designed in Dubai. Moreover, shoppers can find a capsule of limited-edition pieces created exclusively for the Al Jimi opening. The Al Ain flagship soft-launched this month with invite-only previews, offering private store tours and by-appointment sessions in the VIP Zone. The official launch will introduce limited edition pieces with optional personalisation and small VIP gifts for appointment guests.

As Minimalist continues to expand regionally and internationally, the Al Jimi Mall flagship showcases the brand’s commitment to thoughtful design, genuine hospitality, and lasting quality.

Minimalist was founded with a vision to create simple, beautifully crafted products inspired by Emirati culture and heritage. Designed in Dubai, it was the first brand of its kind to create watches with Arabic numeral dials, complemented by a collection of handmade camel-leather goods and handbags produced in the UAE. Each piece embodies Emirati craftsmanship and the brand’s dedication to quality, timeless design and tradition.

About Minimalist:

Minimalist is a leading brand that offers a curated collection of watches, jewellery, sunglasses, perfumes, and leather goods. It was founded in 2016 by Ahmad Yousuf who shared the belief that finer style should be kept simple and elegant. The Minimalist philosophy is to allow the beauty of the piece to speak for itself. Created with a vision to create simple products inspired by Emirati culture and heritage, it places an emphasis on products that embody uncluttered sophistication, lasting quality and pure elegance. With a focus on simplicity and luxury, the brand has garnered a reputation for delivering exceptional products and memorable shopping experiences.

