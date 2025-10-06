Nairobi, Kenya: Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, has announced new strategic partnerships with global technology leaders Forcepoint, Citrix, Ubiquity, Everfox, and Eaton. These alliances expand Mindware’s East Africa footprint, enabling organizations to access cutting-edge solutions in cybersecurity, digital workspaces, networking, and power management.

Since establishing operations in East Africa just six months ago, Mindware has tripled the number of vendors in its portfolio and doubled the number of active transacting partners, reflecting the rapid growth and demand for advanced IT capabilities in the region. To further accelerate adoption, the distributor is driving weekly training and enablement sessions to upskill partners and ensure they can deliver measurable value to customers.

Through these partnerships, Mindware is addressing the growing demand for advanced technology solutions across East Africa, helping enterprises and SMEs strengthen operational resilience, enhance connectivity, and accelerate digital transformation. Forcepoint will deliver cybersecurity technologies to protect organizations’ data and operations, while Citrix will provide secure digital workspaces and virtualization to support hybrid work models. Ubiquity will enhance enterprise and service provider networks with high-performance connectivity, and Everfox will bring advanced cybersecurity capabilities designed specifically for governments and critical infrastructure sectors. Eaton will complement the portfolio with robust power management and sustainability-driven energy efficiency solutions.

“These partnerships underscore Mindware’s commitment to bridging the gap between global innovation and local needs in East Africa,” said Spiros Rafailovits, Territory Manager, East Africa at Mindware. “By bringing in leading vendors across multiple technology domains, we are empowering the IT channel ecosystem with the tools, training, and support needed to drive digital transformation. Our objective is to strengthen the resilience, efficiency, and competitiveness of organizations across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Ethiopia.”

To support these new alliances, Mindware will launch a series of initiatives including Mindware Connect roadshows, specialized partner enablement programs, training workshops, and certifications. These efforts are designed to upskill local partners, increase solution adoption, and ensure businesses can fully leverage these new technologies. The company has already initiated pilot projects in Kenya and Uganda, with early customer feedback highlighting strong demand for both cybersecurity and power management solutions.

This expansion is a cornerstone of Mindware’s broader African growth strategy. The company is focused on delivering end-to-end digital transformation through cloud, AI, and cybersecurity solutions, while also bridging the ICT skills gap with training and certification programs. Mindware will provide financial assistance and credit facilities to support IT resellers and system integrators, while continuing to strengthen its supply chain to ensure fast and reliable delivery of solutions across the region. With its hub in Nairobi and active presence across East Africa, Mindware continues to establish itself as the region’s trusted distribution partner, enabling businesses to thrive in a secure, connected, and future-ready digital economy.

About Mindware

Mindware, a leading IT distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, takes pride in offering top-quality global brands to over 7,500 partners with legal entities in 13 countries. With a rich history dating back to 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Mindware's unwavering commitment spans over three decades, empowering businesses with cutting-edge IT solutions, AI technologies, and fostering digital transformation. Mindware's comprehensive offering encompasses a selection of leading brands in infrastructure, networking, security, storage, and artificial intelligence solutions. As part of its Value-Added Distribution (VAD) methodology, Mindware goes the extra mile to provide supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, AI enablement, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Supported by strategically positioned logistic centres in key locations, Mindware ensures seamless distribution across all channels, efficiently catering to the needs of its esteemed partners and customers in both traditional IT and emerging AI landscapes.