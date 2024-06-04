Etqan Projects, CyberCode Technologies and Al Shams Network Solutions were also recognised at Barracuda’s annual Partner event that saw the launch of the Barracuda AI Assistant for the Partner Portal

Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, has been named a Distributor of the Year in the annual Barracuda Partner Awards EMEA for 2024. The awards honour the company’s top-performing channel partners across EMEA, recognising those that achieved outstanding business success and customer commitment.

Mindware was recognised for the role it plays in empowering Barracuda’s system integrator and reseller partners in the Middle East and helping end customers to realise the full potential of Barracuda’s security solutions. The award was presented at Barracuda’s annual flagship partner event, Discover24 EMEA, hosted this year in Vilamoura in Portugal in front of a record 230 attendees from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“We're thrilled and honoured to receive this award from Barracuda, highlighting Mindware's dedication to both the vendor and our network of resellers and customers. This recognition reinforces our position as a leader in value-added distribution and our ability to support Barracuda's growth goals,” said Ehab Adel, Business Unit Manager, Mindware.

In addition to Mindware, Etqan Projects, which has been a Barracuda partner for four years, was named the company's Regional Partner of the Year for the Middle East, while Al Shams Network Solutions and Cyber Code Technologies were recognised with Rising Star awards.

“We are delighted to recognise the achievements of these regional partners and their commitment to working with us to protect customers through our comprehensive AI-powered security solutions,” said Giovanni Goduti, VP of EMEA Sales at Barracuda. “As a channel-first company, we’ve made it a priority to invest in our partners. The awards enable us to celebrate those that achieved outstanding success over the last year.”

At Discover24, Barracuda also unveiled an innovative new artificial intelligence (AI) assistant for the Barracuda Partner Portal. Barracuda AI Assistant will enhance the partner experience and ease-of-use of the partner portal, helping partners save time and improve productivity. This addition makes Barracuda one of the first security vendors to harness the capabilities of AI within a partner portal to provide this level of support.

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers’ journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

