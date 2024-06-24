DUBAI, UAE:– Mindware, a leader in value-added distribution in the Middle East and Africa, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its services under MAGIC (Mindware's Aggregation Gateway for Innovation and Collaboration) to now include comprehensive AI services aimed at overcoming the challenges to AI adoption in enterprise settings.

With a keen understanding of the hurdles such as recognizing AI's value and its practical deployment, Mindware's aims to simplify and accelerate customer AI adoption. This strategic expansion will guide partners and customers through their AI journey with Mindware's professional services and expertise.

Mindware manages a comprehensive ecosystem to meet a variety of AI needs tailored to specific industries. The company’s commitment extends across multiple use-case scenarios in diverse verticals including government, smart cities, oil and gas, retail, financial services, and education. The support structure for partners includes critical stages of the AI sales process - from initial discussions (posing pertinent questions and participating in meetings with qualified customers), to vision and concept development, hardware sizing, cost and risk assessment, and the crafting of tailored commercial proposals. Each step is designed to align closely with customer requirements, ensuring a bespoke solution that perfectly fits their needs. The enhanced services encompass data handling (storage, management, protection, analytics, and recovery) and infrastructure solutions (on-premises, in the cloud, embedded).

Philippe Jarre, President of the Mindware Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch: “I am thrilled to announce the expansion of our MAGIC services to include advanced AI capabilities. This development not only reinforces our commitment to digital transformation but also positions Mindware as the AI distributor of choice in the industry.

By integrating leading-edge technologies from top vendors like Nvidia, and leveraging our deep understanding of AI applications across various industries, we offer unparalleled value.”

“Our expert team is equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to guide our partners through every phase of AI deployment, ensuring tailored solutions that drive success,” he continued.

The 'Magic' Hub, originally conceptualized as a holistic support hub, is now better positioned than ever to manage complex deals and address the sophisticated needs of Mindware's partners and their customers, with a specific focus on facilitating seamless digital transformation.

Mindware's expansion of MAGIC into AI services highlights its leadership in the tech sector across the Middle East and Africa. The company is committed to providing top-notch support and innovative solutions that help its partners and their varied customers achieve success.

-Ends-

About Mindware

Mindware, a leading IT distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, takes pride in offering top-quality global brands to over 5,000 partners with legal entities in 13 countries. With a rich history dating back to 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Mindware's unwavering commitment spans over three decades, empowering businesses with cutting-edge IT solutions and fostering digital transformation. Mindware's comprehensive offering encompasses a selection of leading brands in infrastructure, networking, security, and storage. As part of its Value-Added Distribution (VAD) methodology, Mindware goes the extra mile to provide supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Supported by strategically positioned logistic centres in key locations, Mindware ensures seamless distribution across all channels, efficiently catering to the needs of its esteemed partners and customers.

www.mindware.net | www.mindwarecloud.com | https://store.mindware.net