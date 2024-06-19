Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Milestone Systems, a leading provider of open platform video management software (VMS), is proud to announce its recent accolade for “Best In Business Awards—Security” at the first edition of the highly esteemed Inc Arabia Best in Business Awards 2024, a platform that sets the standard for excellence in the business landscape. This recognition is a testament to the company's innovative contributions and outstanding performance in the industry.

The Inc. Arabia Awards night, held on Wednesday, June 12, at Majlis Al Salam, Jumeirah Mina A'Salam in UAE, brought together the region's top business leaders and innovators to honour achievements across various sectors. The Best in Business in Security award highlights Milestone Systems' commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and robust solutions that ensure safety and security for businesses and communities worldwide.

"We are incredibly honoured to receive this award," said Mugees Ahmed, Regional Marketing Manager, Middle East, North Africa & Turkey at Milestone Systems. It reflects our team's dedication to advancing security technologies and our mission to create a safer world through innovation. This recognition from Inc. Arabia underscores our solutions' impact and ongoing commitment to excellence."

Milestone Systems has consistently been at the forefront of security advancements, with a suite of products designed to meet the evolving needs of diverse industries, from retail and transportation to critical infrastructure and public safety. The open platform video management software (VMS) is renowned for its flexibility, scalability, and integration capabilities, enabling organisations to deploy tailored security solutions.

The Best in Business in Security award adds to a series of accolades Milestone Systems has garnered over the years, reinforcing its position as a trusted leader in the security industry. This victory reaffirms its position as a trusted and leading provider of video technology dedicated to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to its customers.

