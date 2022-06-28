Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Lincoln, the leading French company in talent management, has become the majority shareholder in Cooper Fitch

As part of the deal, Cooper Fitch will join The Talent Club, an exclusive collective of world-class international talent representation companies in business, technology, sports and entertainment

The largest privately-owned search firm in the Middle East, Cooper Fitch, has partnered with French company Lincoln in a transaction which will see the Paris-headquartered talent and career leadership firm become the majority shareholder in the company.

Cooper Fitch will continue to operate in the region under its current brand as part of the acquisition while also gaining additional flexibility and resources to accelerate the company’s growth regionally and, by joining forces, Cooper Fitch and Lincoln are expanding their operations around the world.

Trefor Murphy, Founder and CEO of Cooper Fitch, said, “Since the inception of Cooper Fitch in 2016, we have taken tremendous steps in building one of the leading recruitment and HR advisory firms in the region and best-in-class brands. We have developed a team of like-minded individuals and, as a result, have made significant progress toward our strategic and financial objectives in recent years."

“This partnership leverages new opportunities for the company by offering strength in collaboration and providing added flexibility and resources to accelerate our expansion plans in Riyadh and Ireland whilst maintaining our brand, strategy, purpose and values.”

The agreement with Lincoln will see Cooper Fitch tap into a global network of talent supporting the company’s executive search and HR advisory services. In addition, Murphy will continue to lead the company as CEO, with all employees remaining in place to ensure the seamless continuation of the brand.

Gwenael Perrot, CEO, Lincoln said, “We chose Cooper Fitch based on our shared values on talent representation and their entrepreneurship mindset, similar business model and passion for specialised recruitment practices and verticals. The company is a trusted partner, an industry leader and a great place to work, all attributes which are fundamental in the recruitment industry.”

Cooper Fitch’s expansion strategy will be further advanced thanks to their induction into The Talent Club, an international collective of member companies dedicated to world-class talent representation across sectors including business, technology, sport, and entertainment.

The Talent Club partners with best-in-class who have a premium market position, showcasing consistent growth, while also having a proven track record of supporting and empowering the existing network of brands. Cooper Fitch will join over 20 leading brands in key markets around the world.

“We are far from finished with the Cooper Fitch success story. By joining The Talent Club, we are expediting the many opportunities available to us as a business, which will be integral to our ongoing success,” concluded Murphy.