Dubai: COFE, the region’s most loved online coffee marketplace, recently bagged a win in the Startup - Food & Beverage category at the Middle East Technology Excellence Awards 2022. The platform that has become the go-to for coffee lovers around the region has recently upped its tech innovation to push for consumer delight guided by convenience.

Operating in a market that is estimated to be over US$100b, it is surprising to see that there aren’t any robust platforms out there serving this ever-growing audience, leaving space for a tech player to come in and digitise this space with online solutions for both coffee players and coffee lovers. And that is exactly what COFE did! The startup currently services users in Kuwait, UAE, KSA, and Egypt, and is expected to get aggressive with their growth strategy, not only expanding to include other MENA countries but also going international.

Commenting on the win, COFE Founder & CEO said, “This award is testament to the work our tech and product teams have been putting in to create a platform that anticipates the users' needs based on our daily habits. We are not reinventing the wheel here, just realigning it to match more with our technology led lifestyles. The coffee culture has been a strong part of our tradition for centuries, we are just updating the methods of how COFE lovers can get to it. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at COFE for all the efforts and innovativeness they have poured into this platform.”

COFE App allows users to order, customise, and pay for their cuppa through their phones. The users can choose from any one of the multiple service fulfilment methods like counter pickup, curb-side pickup, quick delivery, on-demand delivery, to name a few. More recently, the app also launched voice-command ordering wherein Apple users can reorder through Siri, and they are all set to launch the same on Amazon’s Alexa. In the coming months, users will also be able to take advantage of a monthly subscription and a brand new COFE Store that makes brewing at home simple and effective with beans, machines, capsules, coffee apparatus, and accessories available on the tip of their fingers.

Connecting users to both international franchises as well as local specialty coffee houses and roasteries, COFE offers a highly customisable loyalty infrastructure, with the reward programme increasing customer loyalty whilst also ensuring that well-performing brands reap the benefits of their effort.

Doubling their efforts to bring recognition to the Saudi Coffee Industry, the brand is also collaborating with coffee farmers, leading them directly to end users.

Moreover, COFE provides a customised business model that allows growth for vendors through a user subscription model.

Partner brands are also being supported by COFE through its online marketing tool COFElytics. This feature allows brands to learn more about their customers’ behaviour, giving them the opportunity to create effective campaigns on the platform to push for more business. They also receive monthly reach and engagement by sending them monthly reports.

All of these innovations and the growth potential of COFE are what led them to be the recipients of the prestigious Middle East Technology Excellence Awards 2022.

About COFE

COFE App is an online coffee-centric marketplace conceptualized for coffee communities across the world. A state-of-the-art application that provides quick access to a wide range of international coffee franchises and artisanal coffee brands through multiple premium services and features on one platform.

Founded by Ali Al-Ebrahim in November 2018, COFE App currently operates in Kuwait, KSA, UAE, and Egypt, with international expansion in the pipeline. The platform, which placed among the top five start-ups in the tech innovation category at the London Coffee Shop Innovation Expo, has grown from strength to strength since its official launch in November 2018, and completed a Series-B funding round in April 2021, raising $10 million.

COFE App is available on App Store and Google Play store.

Website: https://www.cofeapp.com/

