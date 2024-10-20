Chery has inaugurated a new spare parts warehouse in the Middle East, streamlining after-sales support for customers across the region, including the Middle East, Central Africa, West Africa, and North Africa.

The facility is outfitted with advanced logistics equipment, including 22 high-bay racks and an 8,000-square-meter mezzanine, offering 25,000 storage spaces to accommodate a large inventory of auto parts.

Thanks to its cutting-edge logistics system and efficient storage design, the warehouse dramatically improves shipping speed and efficiency, providing customers with quicker and more convenient service.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Chery has officially opened its parts warehouse in the Middle East, offering more convenient and efficient after-sales support to consumers in the region and surrounding areas. This new facility underscores Chery's confidence in the growth potential of the Middle Eastern automotive market and signifies a commitment to improving parts supply in the region.

Chery's spare parts warehouse is strategically located near both Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport; the new warehouse benefits from a strategic location that enhances logistics efficiency and expands service coverage across the Middle East, Central Africa, West Africa, and North Africa. This strategic positioning significantly boosts Chery's market responsiveness and service levels in these regions.

Since opening, the warehouse has quickly processed its first batch of orders to Sanabel Modern Motors in Saudi Arabia, marking a significant advancement in regional logistics efficiency and service quality. Chery's after-sales service has long focused on providing auto parts and tailored service solutions in global markets to meet the diverse needs of its customers. Chery can now flexibly manage inventory in real-time based on market demand, ensuring faster delivery and high service quality. This enables Chery to offer its customers more reliable support and superior, professional solutions.

The warehouse is equipped with advanced logistics infrastructure, including 22 high-bay racks and 8,000 square meters of loft shelving, providing 25,000 storage positions. It currently holds Chery's original parts worth 44 million RMB, covers 22,000 product varieties, and handles four containers daily to meet various vehicle repair needs.

To ensure accurate inventory management and operational efficiency, the warehouse employs 33 experienced staff members and features 14 shipping docks. The advanced logistics systems and optimized storage layouts have markedly improved shipping efficiency and reduced delivery times, offering customers faster and more convenient service.

In line with continuous efforts to enhance customer interaction, Sanabel Modern Motors announced the launch of the "We Are Closer" initiative as part of a new strategy to engage customers more directly through the opening of new service centers across Saudi Arabia. This initiative aims to enhance the customer experience by providing faster services and ensuring a continuous supply of original spare parts.

Eng. Hisham Amer, General Manager of Sanabel Modern Motors, the exclusive dealer of Chery vehicles in Saudi Arabia, stated that the opening of this new warehouse reflects Chery's ongoing efforts to explore new opportunities and improve its global supply chain. Chery remains committed to its "customer first" philosophy, continuously striving for excellence in delivering high-quality products and services to its customers worldwide.

Furthermore, Ahmed Abdel Fattah, recently appointed as the After-Sales Service Manager for Sanabel Modern Motors, expressed his pride in joining the team and affirmed that this move will significantly enhance logistics efficiency and support customers with original spare parts and more professional, faster services. "We aim to provide a unique service experience for our customers through the continuous and prompt availability of spare parts and ongoing improvements in service quality," he added.

Under the leadership of Eng. Hisham Amer, Sanabel Modern Motors continues to strengthen its position in the Saudi automotive market by ensuring the highest standards of service and quick response times in the provision of original spare parts to customers in the Kingdom. This reflects the close collaboration between Sanabel Modern Motors, a subsidiary of Mohammed Yousuf Naghi Company, and the exclusive distributor of Chery vehicles in Saudi Arabia, and Chery, which continues to explore new opportunities and enhance its global supply chain.

The Sanabel Modern Motos' spare parts distribution center plays a crucial role in providing world-class service standards with rapid response and effective support to meet all Chery vehicle owners' needs across Saudi Arabia. The center significantly improves customer experience by reducing waiting times and providing reliable, fast service. With this center, Sanabel Modern Motors can efficiently meet the growing demands of its customer base with exceptional speed.

In conclusion, Eng. Hisham Amer emphasized that Sanabel Modern Motors commitment to providing fast service and a continuous supply of spare parts means that customers across the Kingdom can rely on timely maintenance and repairs, whether for routine services or emergency repairs.

About Sanabel Modern Motors

Sanabel Modern Motors, a subsidiary of Mohammed Yousuf Naghi Company, is the exclusive authorized distributor for Chery Pro vehicles in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Its commitment to rewarding the community is grounded in a seasoned conglomerate with decades of experience in the automotive sector. With professional management and valuable industry experience, alongside highly trained sales and after-sales staff, Sanabel Modern Motors aspires to serve customers across all sales channels and segments throughout the kingdom. Committed to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Sanabel Modern Motors is poised to redefine the automotive experience in Saudi Arabia.

About Chery

Chery is a leading global automotive manufacturer renowned for its innovation and cutting-edge technology. Established in 1997, Chery has emerged as one of the largest exporters of motor vehicles, with a presence in over 80 countries and a remarkable sales record of over 11 million vehicles worldwide. Beyond automotive manufacturing, the Chery global group encompasses a diversified portfolio spanning 7 major industrial sectors, including aviation, shipping, and components. Driven by a passion for design, advanced technology, and top-of-the-line safety standards, Chery boasts an impressive collection of over 14,000 patents, positioning itself as a global leader in independent innovation and engineering excellence.