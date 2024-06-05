The restaurant selection for Doha’s 2025 edition will be revealed in the last quarter of 2024

The famously anonymous MICHELIN inspectors are already in the field

Doha, Qatar: The MICHELIN Guide announced today that it is expanding its renowned culinary reviews to Doha, Qatar. The prestigious Guide revealed that its independent, anonymous inspectors have been thoroughly exploring Doha in preparation for selecting the city's most outstanding dining venues. The selection will showcase the best of Doha’s dining scene and spotlight its talented chefs and teams, embracing their passion, creativity, and respect for local culinary traditions.

“These past few years, our MICHELIN inspectors have been keeping a watchful eye on Doha’s culinary evolution and continue to relish the wonderful diversity that this fast-paced city has to offer.” Explained Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. “From the continually changing skyline of gravity-defying hotels to the rich array of restaurants representing cuisines from all continents, they have comprehensively reviewed the nation’s top eateries. Whether enjoying coffee on the Corniche, wandering around The Pearl, having lunch by the waterside in Lusail, or dining after a mesmerizing visit to the Museum of Islamic Art or in the dynamic, regenerated Msheireb Downtown Doha, our inspectors have truly experienced it all.”

“Middle Eastern, Japanese, Peruvian, or fused Nikkei style, Indian and Chinese to name a few, the choice here is endless and doubtlessly certain to appeal to the avid global gastronomic traveler looking for a memorable culinary experience.” Mr. Poullennec added.

MICHELIN anonymous inspectors have been fascinated by Qatar’s azure-blue waters, stunning sea sculptures and unmissable Arabian Peninsula sunsets, while enjoying the capital’s global spectrum and caring service, which they confirmed is a testament to cosmopolitan capital.

The arrival of the MICHELIN Guide in Doha is supported by Qatar Tourism (QT), whose, Chairman, His Excellency Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji said: “The arrival of the MICHELIN Guide in Doha underscores Qatar’s standing as a rapidly emerging global culinary destination. “It will enable travelers to better explore the breadth of our culinary and hospitality options, helping to ensure that they have well-rounded stays with memorable experiences. This inclusion is also a tribute to the strong cadre of culinary talent that Doha has attracted, who see in our capital and its ambitions a commitment to luxury and quality, which enables their professional creativity and advancement.”

The MICHELIN Guide Methodology

The MICHELIN Guide was created in 1900 by the Michelin tire company to support the growth of automobile mobility. Since then, it has remained loyal to its original mission: to settle in mature gastronomic destinations, to guide international travelers and local foodies to the best restaurants, to highlight world culinary scenes and to promote travel culture.

The selection will follow MICHELIN’s historic method based on five universal criteria to ensure consistency between each selection, including;

The quality of the ingredients

The mastery of cooking techniques

The harmony of flavors

The personality of the cuisine

The consistency both over time and through the menu as a whole.

The MICHELIN Guide Restaurant Selection

The MICHELIN Guide conveys its restaurant reviews through an extensive system of distinctions, which are awarded to special restaurants within its full selection. The most famous distinctions are its globally renowned MICHELIN Stars awarded to the restaurant offering the best culinary experiences. One MICHELIN Star is awarded to restaurants for “high-quality cooking that is worth a stop,” two MICHELIN Stars for “excellent cooking that is worth a detour,” and three MICHELIN Stars for “exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey.”

Alongside the coveted Star ratings, the selection also includes the popular Bib Gourmand category, a distinction awarded to restaurants that provide good quality food at a moderate price.

The full restaurant selection of the MICHELIN Guide Doha 2025 will be unveiled at a special event to be held in the last quarter of 2024. It will be available exclusively in digital format on all the Guide's interfaces: website, mobile applications, and social networks. It will join the global MICHELIN Guide restaurant and hotel selections to be found for free on its digital platforms.

