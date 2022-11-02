Taajeer Group, the exclusive dealer for MG cars in Saudi Arabia, opened the new and third showroom for MG cars in Riyadh. The new center will contribute to greater customer access and the provision of a wide range of outstanding services.

The new center, located on the western ring road, is one of the most important MG centers in the Central Region. The new center has an approximately built-in area of 1,360m2, which is compatible with the global identity of MG, the British-born automotive brand. The new center consists of a spacious showroom accommodating 14 cars on display, showcasing the widest range of MG models, a customers’ reception hall, and a waiting lounge designed for the convenience of customers and visitors where they can enjoy hospitality during their visit, and managed by a group of a highly-skilled national team dedicated to providing supreme service quality to clients.

On this occasion, Engineer Hazm Jamjoom, CEO of the automotive sector at Taajeer Group, said: “The opening of the new MG center in Riyadh city underscores the Group's operational strategy to serve our customers across Saudi Arabia and evidence of the Taajeer Group's efforts to exceed the aspirations of its customers by providing various features and high-quality services, providing them with a more comfortable shopping experience, in addition to other features that will reflect the sophistication of MG brand in the area of its customers’ services”.

-Ends-