Dubai, United Arab Emirates: mFilterIt is delighted to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art AI-powered Online Reputation Management (ORM) solution suite, mScanIt, to assist brands in identifying, highlighting, and segregating unidentified feedback, and to review patterns across prominent platforms through real-time notifications and dealing with them instantly.

While manual brand reputation management frequently overlooks a large number of cases circulating across platforms, mScanIt's AI-based ORM solution recognises the growing importance of brand reputation and employs AI computer vision and natural language processing technology to recognise and analyse such evaluations. It also captures opinions and feedback and therefore gives an edge to stay one step ahead of the competition.

Furthermore, when there are no hashtags or brand mentions in a review and simply images, computer vision assists in linking such reviews to relevant brands. Natural language processing also helps in recording competitor analysis, brand dislikes, sentiment intensity, and such product-specific feedback data.

Amit Relan, Co-Founder and Director, mFilterIt, says, “In this age when online reputations are a priority for almost every brand, it is important that immediate action is taken in case any negative feedback is found online. Our new AI-based instantaneous tracking solutions help save manpower, time, and provide an ultimate support to maintain the ever-changing perception of the brand among the customers. We firmly believe that our new value additions will immensely benefit our customers and help in delivering excellent propositions.”

Growingly, customer feedback is becoming vital for establishing the brand reputation and it’s becoming critical to keep an active track and take appropriate action, especially when a firm introduces new products. Customers are highly aware of the significance of reviews, and they may submit feedback on social media platforms such as YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter, as well as review sites, personal blogs, and other websites, which can radically impact the public impression of the firm. One wrong review and the brand reputation can be distorted.

For more information about mScanIt, the eCommerce tool by mFilterIt please visit, https://mscanit.com

About mFilterIt

mFilterIt is a new age company powered by the best-in-class technology that caters to protecting digital integrity across all online platforms. Since 2015, mFilterIt has been working with brands around the world to help them understand online fraud and the validation tools needed to identify fraud across the customer’s digital journey. Today the company works with more than 100 clients across 15 countries, and since launching in the Middle East in 2017, mFilterIt has worked with Careem, Hala, Virgin Mobile, Max Fashion and more.

For more information, please visit https://mfilterit.com/