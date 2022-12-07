Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Metropolitan Premium Properties (MPP) – a full-service real estate agency and the Metropolitan Group’s flagship property company, together with Mallorca Properties, a boutique commercial real estate firm specializing in high-end and private real estate investment opportunities, have closed Dubai’s single biggest residential land transaction to date – an AED 690M (USD 187.6M) deal for three plots at Dubai Marina.

The built-up area of the transaction is over 1.7 million sq. ft. and the total seafront plot is over 100,000 sq. ft. directly on Dubai’s most luxurious marina with unobstructed views of the sea, Dubai Eye and Palm Jumeirah. Ultra-luxury apartments and penthouses are expected to be developed on the plots which were sold to a leading Dubai-based real estate developer.

Ahmed Abou El Naga, Head of Institutional Sales of Metropolitan Group has sourced and orchestrated the deal with the assistance of Fakhreddin Minooeifar, Founder and Chairman of Mallorca Commercial Real Estate Advisory who represented the buyer.

“There are only a handful of seafront plots available in all prime Dubai neighbourhoods and they are completely off the market. We are glad to play such a pivotal role in adding such a flagship development to the iconic Dubai skyline,” said Ahmed Abou El Naga, Head of Institutional Sales of Metropolitan Group. “We are currently witnessing a massive demand from international developers to expand their operations in Dubai market. Most of these multinationals are after prime plots to develop high-end luxurious projects.”

Fakhreddin Minooeifar, Founder and Chairman of Mallorca Commercial Real Estate Advisory said: “This deal further reaffirms Dubai’s leading positioning as a destination for prime plots and properties. We continue to work with an exclusive selection of high-net-worth clients and remain their trusted property advisor throughout the transaction process.”

Metropolitan Group launched its Institutional Sales division in May this year which is exclusively focused on transactions involving buildings, plots and income generating trophy assets. In parallel, Mallorca Properties has a strong track record of strategic transactions and is primarily focused on commercial investment opportunities.

In addition to MPP in Dubai the Metropolitan Group also includes Metropolitan Capital Real Estate in Abu Dhabi, Luxury Immobilien GmbH, a real estate agency in Vienna and Metropolitan Consulting FZE, providing personal and business legal services in the UAE. Moreover, Mallorca Properties is a Family-owned multi-award-winning boutique real estate investment advisory with the clear goal of being a niche service provider and focused on big ticket commercial opportunities.

About Metropolitan Premium Properties

Metropolitan Premium Properties (MPP) is the Metropolitan Group’s flagship property company based in Dubai. It is a full-service real estate agency offering customized solutions to developers, owners and investors who are looking to maximize value from their luxury real estate assets. MPP offers a complete real estate solution under one roof and has the UAE's largest premium property portfolio.

About Mallorca Properties

A Family-owned multi-award-winning boutique real estate investment advisory with the clear goal of being a niche service provider and focused on big ticket commercial opportunities.

