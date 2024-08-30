Dubai: Metropolitan Group, a leading real estate firm in the UAE, has achieved a significant milestone by being ranked in the top 20 workplaces in Asia by Great Place to Work, a global authority on workplace culture. As the only real estate brokerage to achieve this distinction, the Group has reinforced its reputation as a premier employer in the Asia region and a preferred destination for real estate talent.

At the recent awards ceremony by Great Place to Work, Metropolitan Group was ranked 17th Best Large Workplaces™ in Asia in 2024. On the same day, the Group was also ranked 6th in the Large Business category in the Best Workplaces in the Middle East™️ 2024. These rankings are based on confidential employee feedback and an audit of management practices and workplace culture.

Earlier this year, the Group was ranked the third Best Workplace™ in the UAE in the Large Business category after having placed sixth in 2023 and 10th in 2022. Additionally, the Group was recognised as the #1 Best Place to Work for Women in the GCC in 2022 and achieved the Best Workplaces list for millennials in the GCC for two consecutive years. Metropolitan remains the first and only real estate brokerage to ever make the celebrated ranking.

Nikita Kuznetsov, CEO of Metropolitan Group said: “The Metropolitan Group’s aim is to be the premier real estate brokerage in the UAE and a leading employer in the industry and we can only achieve this by striving for an outstanding workplace culture. Over the past few years, we have embarked on a transformative journey to optimize our operations, empower our employees and create a more productive and fulfilling work environment. By investing in our people and providing them with the tools and support they need to succeed, we have fostered a culture of collaboration, innovation and excellence.”

A key factor in the Group’s success is its investment in Human Resources (HR) and the re-structuring of this function to a new People, Performance and Culture Team to prioritize employee needs and foster a high-performance workplace culture.

Mike Fleet, Metropolitan Group’s Deputy CEO said: “We are extremely pleased to have been recognised as one of the top employers in Asia and the Middle East by Great Place to Work. We started this journey four years ago and our consistent improvement in the rankings from 10th to 6th to 3rd in the UAE demonstrates our ongoing dedication to creating an outstanding workplace culture. This unique achievement sets us apart in the Dubai real estate market, as we are the first and only real estate brokerage to ever make the list. Our ranking as one of the best workplaces has become a key differentiator for Metropolitan Group, making us a highly attractive destination for top talent and strengthening our position in the competitive real estate sector.”

Fleet continued: “By investing in our employees’ development and providing clear pathways for advancement, Metropolitan Group fosters a culture of growth and opportunity. This approach benefits not only our employees but also contributes to the overall success of the organization,” he added.

One of the Group’s most important and successful HR initiatives is the dedicated Sales and Training Academy, which plays a crucial role in enhancing agent skills and maintaining the highest standards of client service. The Academy offers a structured approach to skill enhancement through a comprehensive curriculum tailored to various levels of experience. It utilizes a top-ranked Learning Management System (LMS) for online content and the latest authoring software to create engaging and interactive training materials, ensuring agents are well-equipped to meet the evolving demands of the real estate market.

To maintain the highest standards of client service, the Group has a dedicated quality control department that conducts monthly checks on agent calls. Additionally, the Metropolitan Stars initiative recognizes outstanding performance with awards and opportunities such as a lunch with the CEO, motivating agents and emphasizing the importance of client experience.

The Metropolitan family has over 1,000 employees and 66 nationalities speaking 41 languages.

The Group continues to focus on delivering a brilliant client experience; achieving hundreds of five-star Google reviews every year; winning The Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award 2022 and 2023 and this year the company was awarded the coveted Feefo Platinum Service Award 2024.

The Metropolitan Group includes three full-service real estate agencies: Metropolitan Premium Properties (Dubai), Metropolitan Capital Real Estate LLC (Abu Dhabi) and Luxury Immobilien GmbH (Vienna). The Group also includes Metropolitan Consulting FZE, providing personal and business legal services in the UAE. In 2022, the Group established Metropolitan Homes, a one-stop real estate agency providing the full cycle of brokerage services to Dubai's secondary property market sellers and buyers. Also, in the same year, the Group introduced its luxury division - Penthouse.ae powered by Metropolitan, to cater to the discerning needs of Ultra High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) who require a bespoke real estate experience in the UAE.

Details of the Great Place to Work™ rankings can be found at: https://www.greatplacetowork.in/best-workplaces-in-asia.