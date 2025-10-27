Destinations continue to record double-digit footfall growth, driven by occupancy rates of 98% at City Walk and 100% at The Beach JBR

Dubai-UAE- Merex Investment is set to welcome over 20 new brands across its lifestyle destinations, City Walk and The Beach JBR, in the coming months. The openings mark a continuation of the company’s long-term leasing strategy focused on sustained growth, adaptability, and curating dynamic mixed-use environments. With occupancy rates at 98% at City Walk and 100% at The Beach JBR, the latest additions build on strong momentum and continued demand across the portfolio.

This strategy reflects broader shifts underway across Dubai’s retail sector, with UAE retail sales expected to reach USD 70.5 billion by the end of 2025. As the city’s population grows and tourism remains strong, destination operators are diversifying their tenant mix and placing greater focus on delivering lifestyle-led retail environments that cater to changing consumer expectations.

“The way people experience our destinations is evolving, and our role is to make sure we stay ahead of those shifts. Our strategy is centred on adaptability, curating a tenant mix that reflects evolving lifestyles while creating long-term value for our retail partners and shareholders. The new openings and reinvestments at City Walk and The Beach JBR are part of this approach, ensuring our destinations remain relevant, competitive and closely aligned with Dubai’s growth”, said Shahram Shamsaee, CEO of Merex Investment.

City Walk has steadily evolved through a strategy that prioritises category depth and experience. Today, the destination brings together more than 220 brands spanning dedicated zones for automotive, F&B, health and wellness concepts, and modern office spaces, all complementing its growing residential and hospitality community.

This next phase will see the destination continue to expand its offer, with upcoming openings including international names such as Chipotle, iSTYLE, Market by Sacrlet’s, Bateel and Amali Properties. Recent additions such as Wagamama and Raising Cane’s have also strengthened its F&B mix, while new entrants to the automotive cluster including Arcfox, AWR Electric Mobility and Tesla will add to its growing mobility offering. Renovations are also underway at The Rolls-Royce Boutique, reflecting continued investment in refreshing key spaces across the destination.

This approach is also evident at The Beach JBR which has built its reputation as a year-round hub for residents and tourists alike. With its blend of dining, retail, and leisure concepts in a prime waterfront setting, the destination has become a landmark for international visitors and Dubai’s growing residential base.

That evolution is continuing with the introduction of new concepts such as Massimo’s Italian Restaurant, the Liverpool FC Store, Replay Karaoke Lounge and The Sports Bar at La Mezcaleria, which have added fresh energy and depth to the destination’s dining, retail and entertainment mix. At the same time, long-standing favourites including P.F. Chang’s, Eat Greek, Sushi Art, and Roxy Cinemas are undergoing renovations that will refresh their presence and extend their appeal.

The upcoming pipeline of openings and renovations highlights how Merex Investment continues to adapt in step with changing demand, sustaining their portfolio’s relevance in an increasingly competitive retail and lifestyle market.

About City Walk

City Walk is a design-inspired open-air lifestyle destination in Dubai that spans an area of more than 10 million square feet. Nestled in a prestigious neighbourhood on Al Safa Street in close proximity to the arterial Sheikh Zayed Road and the sophisticated Jumeirah Street, the family-friendly hub seamlessly combines living, retail, F&B, entertainment, hospitality and wellness options within one integrated space to offer visitors a unique sense of community and comfort.

Designed to evolve as a city within a city, City Walk has emerged as the preferred choice for residents and tourists looking for a sophisticated place to shop, dine, socialize and spend quality time in a serene ambience in the heart of Dubai. City Walk is home to Canadian University Dubai and Talabat’s 150,000 sq ft HQ that will be split across two separate buildings. In 2023, the destination also welcomed C2 at City Walk, a new licensed district featuring some of Dubai’s beloved dining and entertainment venues such as Brass Monkey, Nola, Mythos, Daikan, and La Serre.

About The Beach JBR

The Beach JBR by Merex Investment is a laid-back beachfront destination offering a perfect blend of leisure and lifestyle options and features over 70 local and international brands across fashion, entertainment, food and beverage, sports, and leisure.

Enhancing the destination’s gastronomic experience is the first-of-its-kind Pavilion at The Beach JBR with six licensed restaurants, providing indoor and outdoor dining in a temperature-controlled venue.

Whether strolling the inviting walkways, shopping the latest trends, grabbing a bite or relaxing on golden white sands, The Beach JBR is made for everyone.

For more information, visit www.thebeach.ae or follow @TheBeachDubai on social media.