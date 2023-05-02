Dubai, UAE: Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East, the official Headline EV Sponsor of Mobility Live 2023, underlines its commitment to future mobility – focused on electrification, sustainability, digitalisation, and artificial intelligence (AI) at the upcoming conference. The event, which takes place on May 15 – 16, 2023, in Abu Dhabi, is the region’s leading mobility, transport, and electric vehicle event and seeks to shape the future of sustainable urban transport by promoting innovation, forward-thinking and best practices.

In partnership with Emirates Motor Company (EMC), the authorised general distributor for Mercedes-Benz in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Mercedes-Benz is showcasing its current all-electric Mercedes-EQ line-up, including the regional debut of the EQS SUV.

Mercedes-Benz executives will participate in panel discussions on connected & automated vehicles, EV charging & infrastructure, improving EV battery technology, future smart cities projects and renewable energy & use of recycled materials in vehicle production plants, alongside government officials and industry experts.

Martin Schulz, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East said: “Our goal is to make a decisive contribution to shaping the future of mobility. This means being a pioneer and creating innovations for the electric and digital age – and we are demonstrating it with our EQ brand, which represents intelligent electromobility. Moreover, at our recent ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) Conference 2023 for investors and analysts, we reinforced measures aimed at reducing the carbon footprint and creating lasting value for all stakeholders.”

Sales of Mercedes-Benz battery electric passenger cars, including smart grew by 67% in 2022. The company expects to approximately double sales of BEVs in 2023 and to reach up to 50% EV sales by mid-decade. Mercedes-Benz will be ready to go all-electric at the end of the decade, where market conditions allow. A core element of the Mercedes-Benz sustainable business strategy is “Ambition 2039”, which aims to make the fleet of new vehicles net carbon-neutral over the vehicles' entire life cycle by 2039.

