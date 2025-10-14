Dubai – Mercedes-Benz unveils the record-breaking CONCEPT AMG GT XX at the 45th edition of GITEX Global, the world’s largest technology and AI exhibition. Presented at the e& pavilion at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the concept signals a new era of electric performance, with advances in drive systems, aerodynamics, battery technology and software.

Through its long-standing partnership with Mercedes-Benz Middle East, e& continues to provide the platform to showcase the brand’s most advanced innovations at GITEX Global. This collaboration reflects the UAE’s commitment to smart mobility and its ambition to lead in innovation, with e& powering this vision through connectivity, cloud and AI solutions that support next-generation mobility and smart city development. The CONCEPT AMG GT XX embodies this ambition, demonstrating how performance and technology are converging to redefine the future of driving.

Following the world premiere in Affalterbach in June 2025, the home of Mercedes-AMG, the CONCEPT AMG GT XX is a pioneering technology program previewing a forthcoming four-door series-production sports car. Built on the upcoming high-performance AMG Electric architecture (AMG.EA), it delivers a peak output of more than 1,000 kW and reaches top speeds above 360 km/h. A newly developed high-performance battery, paired with three axial flux motors, enables rapid charging, adding up to 400 km of range (WLTP) in just five minutes.

The CONCEPT AMG GT XX captured global attention in August 2025 when it demonstrated its capability at the Nardò test track, covering 40,075 km in less than eight days and setting 25 long-distance records, including breaking the 24-hour EV distance record fourteen times.

The concept also introduces a wide range of innovations in its interior and exterior. Inside, highlights include an augmented reality racing helmet, ergonomic 3D seat pads, and the in-house Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS). On the exterior, biotechnology-based materials, illuminated paint segments, headlight-integrated speakers, and the MBUX Fluid Light Panel set new design benchmarks.

Michael Stroband, CEO and President Mercedes-Benz Middle East & Head of MBGD Africa, Europe and Middle East, said: “The CONCEPT AMG GT XX marks the next milestone in AMG’s journey, demonstrating how our tradition of performance is evolving through electrification and innovation. Bringing this concept to GITEX Global, the region’s leading technology stage, highlights our commitment to redefining high-performance for the future. Together with our longstanding partner e&, we are proud to showcase these innovations in a way that reflects the UAE’s vision for technology and smart mobility.”

With the CONCEPT AMG GT XX, Mercedes-AMG continues its tradition of pushing the boundaries of automotive engineering while laying the foundation for the AMG.EA platform. Visitors to GITEX Global 2025 can experience the concept in person at the e& pavilion, Za’abeel Hall 1 (Z1-A10 & Z1-A20), Dubai World Trade Centre, from October 13 - 17, 2025. For additional information and media assets, visit Mercedes-Benz Media.