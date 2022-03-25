Dubai, UAE: Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA FZE (DCV MENA) is proud to announce the Mercedes-Benz Atego 1726 has been crowned ‘Medium-Duty Truck of the Year’ at an independent truck and fleet focused awards ceremony in Dubai. The highly contested category featured five competing vehicles, however the Atego 1726 drew the greatest number of industry votes in the run up to the event, enabling it to capture the coveted trophy.

A crucial member of Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ medium-duty truck portfolio in the MENA region, the Atego range is comprehensive and comprises trucks with a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of up to 17.1t. Characterised by the claim ‘Trucks you can trust’, the range offers an application-specific vehicle configuration for almost every commercial requirement and sector. The Atego range’s versatility, practicality, and robustness highlight Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ over 125-year experience in vehicle manufacturing.

“We are pleased to receive the award and would like to thank those who have voted for the Mercedes-Benz Atego 1726. The Atego, known for its versatility, can be customised from the factory to meet every customer’s needs, and is one of the pioneers in the medium duty truck sector in the region with its Mercedes Powershift 3 automated transmission,” said Olaf Petersen, General Manager, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA FZE.

The Atego 1726 specifically can be configured in 4x2 or 4x4 axle configuration, a S-Cab or L-Cab (4x4 chassis only offered with S-Cab) and boasts a 256hp inline six engine. The vehicle is Euro V emission class rated. The Atego 1726’s powertrain is designed for performance, efficiency and robustness, ensuring that the costs per kilometre stay low during the vehicle’s service life. Together with the standard 4x2 version, the 4x4 variant offers greater ground clearance and better traction on rough terrain. The latter makes it ideal for on-road and off-road operations for usage cases that include heavy applications such as construction or garbage collections.

The awards ceremony also shortlisted the FUSO Canter – Euro 5 and FUSO eCanter in the ‘Light-Duty Truck of the Year’ category. Both vehicles were highly commended following industry voting. In addition, DCV MENA and Fleetboard, a full-fledged telematics-supported fleet management solution, were highly commended in the ‘Outstanding Manufacturer of the Year’ and ‘Achievement in Fleet Mobility’ categories respectively. The two categories were presided upon by an independent judging panel.

“At Daimler Trucks we strive for the best product and service offering for our customers here in the region. We are a full range provider and the versatile medium duty Atego provides the right solutions to our customers for virtually every truck application,” Petersen explained.

The 2022 Truck & Fleet Awards took place in Dubai on February 28 at the Raffles Dubai. The recognition stands as a testament to the quality of the vehicles and services, as well as DCV MENA’s standing within the regional marketplace. DCV MENA represents Daimler Trucks and Buses through a network of more than 30 Mercedes-Benz and FUSO general distributors across the Middle East and North Africa. DCV MENA is in the Jebel Ali Free Zone in Dubai and stands as one of six regional centres worldwide.