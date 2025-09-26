Dubai, UAE – Mercans, the global payroll technology leader, with its regional headquarters in Dubai, today announced the launch of its Enhanced Payroll Validation powered by AI Insights - marking another bold step in its journey to reshape payroll management through practical, scalable AI innovations.

This milestone underscores Mercans’ position as the first payroll provider globally to deploy AI-driven validation at scale - and to deliver it at no additional cost to clients.

Driving Practical AI Use Cases in Payroll

While the industry has long discussed the promise of AI, Mercans is executing on that promise with real, tangible applications that directly benefit its clients. Enhanced Payroll Validation leverages AI-led intelligence combined with deterministic rule engines to deliver unmatched accuracy, actionable insights, and compliance confidence across global payroll operations.



Unlike traditional anomaly checks, Mercans AI Insights integrates seamlessly into the payroll cycle, operating both before payroll runs (input validation) and after payroll processing (output validation), providing a dual layer of assurance.



At its core, Enhanced Payroll Validation combines deterministic rule engines with AI-powered enrichment. This hybrid model delivers accurate, transparent, and human-readable insights instead of cryptic error codes. Clients receive not just a flag that something is wrong, but also context and suggested next steps, drastically reducing review time and increasing payroll confidence.



Privacy and Compliance by Design

Mercans has built AI Insights with data security and compliance at its foundation. Only anonymised employee identifiers and anomaly data are processed, while all Personally Identifiable Information (PII) is excluded. Automated scrubbing ensures that no sensitive data is ever exposed, giving clients confidence that payroll validation is both powerful and safe.

“Our vision has always been to move beyond theoretical AI into practical, high-impact use cases that transform payroll from an operational necessity into a strategic advantage for our clients,” said Oleg Denysenko, Deputy Head of Engineering at Mercans. “This launch is not about a single feature - it is about setting the direction for the future of payroll, and Mercans is leading the way.”

The Mercans Advantage

AI-First Payroll Technology – Embedding artificial intelligence across the payroll lifecycle to detect anomalies, enrich data, and ensure compliance.

Client Value Without Cost – Delivering advanced AI innovations at no additional cost, reinforcing Mercans’ commitment to client success.



– Delivering advanced AI innovations at no additional cost, reinforcing Mercans’ commitment to client success. Rapid Innovation Cycle – Launching AI-powered solutions at pace, with a roadmap focused on expanding automation, intelligence, and compliance capabilities.

About Mercans

Mercans is a leading global payroll technology company, delivering compliant, efficient, and scalable payroll solutions to multinational organizations. With a relentless focus on innovation, automation, and client success, Mercans continues to set the benchmark for the future of payroll.