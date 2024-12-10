Dubai: Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has announced the launch of the latest phase of its premium residential gated community, Nad Al Sheba Gardens. The continual expansion of this highly coveted project further demonstrates Meraas’ commitment to offer a life of exclusivity to its clients, rooted in the seamless integration of comfort, nature, and community.

The new phase introduces a range of meticulously crafted homes, including spacious three-bedroom townhouses and villas with four, five, six, and seven bedrooms. These residences are tailored to provide a perfect blend of privacy and elegance, making them an ideal choice for those seeking a luxurious lifestyle in a serene, nature-filled environment.

Boasting sweeping views of lush green landscapes and a pristine swimmable lagoon, the premium collection of townhouses and villas is thoughtfully designed with open layouts and soaring double-height ceilings. Strategically positioned around the lagoon and bordering the serene spine park, this exclusive community offers a harmonious blend of tranquillity and modern urban living.

Nad Al Sheba Gardens offers a range of amenities for leisure, fitness and relaxation. Walkable roads, cycling, and running tracks, children’s play area coupled with multi-sport court, wave pool, yoga lawn and community farm add to the wholesome allure of this community. All the residences feature contemporary designs with clean lines and natural materials, creating spacious, light-filled interiors. Signature architectural details, such as stone accents, honeycomb tones, and panoramic windows, seamlessly merge luxury with functionality.

Adding to the community's appeal, Nad Al Sheba Gardens will also welcome a new retail and lifestyle destination: Nad Al Sheba Gardens Mall. This two-story pavilion will serve as a gateway to the community's extensive landscaping. It will feature a variety of retail options, food and beverage outlets, a nursery, and health and fitness amenities. Waitrose, the renowned premium British supermarket brand licensed by Spinneys in the UAE, will be the anchor store. The mall is designed to be a central meeting point for residents, fostering a sense of community and providing a space to create and build meaningful connections – a Nad Al Sheba Gardens core ethos.

Conveniently located just 10 minutes from Downtown Dubai, Nad Al Sheba Gardens offers seamless access to Meydan Racetrack, Dubai International Airport, and a host of key leisure destinations.

Committed to emulating Dubai’s global real estate position, Meraas enjoys a diverse portfolio of master developments, land, and properties, including iconic destinations such as Port de La Mer, Bluewaters Residences, City Walk Residences, Nikki Beach Residences, and BVLGARI Residences, to name a few. Meraas values sophistication and innovation to deliver exceptional residential experiences for a global clientele.

Media Enquiries

Burson

dubaiholding@bcw-global.com

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is a member of Dubai Holding and is one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, offering a diverse range of residential communities as well as a robust land sales portfolio across unique and highly sought-after locations. Combining the long-standing experience and expertise of Meraas, Nakheel, Meydan and Dubai Properties, the portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project and facilities management. Each development is built to sell, offering a unique opportunity to be a part of Dubai's vibrant future. Residents living in its developments can enjoy unique and attractive lifestyle opportunities to meet the evolving needs.

Meraas plays a key role in the development of communities that stimulate creative urban culture and represent some of Dubai’s most sought-after locations. Residential communities of Meraas include the prestigious Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters Residences, Nikki Beach Residences, City Walk Residences, Central Park at City Walk, Cherrywoods, Port de La Mer and Villa Amalfi.

Nakheel whose landmark projects form an impressive portfolio of master communities that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s master developments include Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai Islands and the iconic Palm Jumeirah, spanning 15,000 hectares and accommodating nearly 740,000 people.

Meydan is the visionary concept of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Its portfolio includes Mohammed Bin Rashid City, District One and the Canal Front Residences.

Dubai Properties is responsible for some of the most iconic property developments and destinations across Dubai, including Business Bay and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) – the first single-phase, 40-tower residential development in the world. Its residential communities in Dubailand include The Villa, Al Waha, Serena, Villanova, Mudon and Remraam, while projects around the Dubai Creek within Jaddaf Waterfront include Dubai Wharf and Manazel Al Khor.