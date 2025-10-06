Dubai, UAE: Meraas, part of Dubai Holding Real Estate has announced the launch of Nourelle, a distinctive new residence within Madinat Jumeirah Living. Positioned at the heart of Jumeirah, Nourelle strengthens Meraas’s presence in the luxury real estate segment, offering a refined collection of homes distinguished by bold architecture, panoramic views, and wellness-focused amenities.

Nourelle is part of a thoughtfully designed three-building residential project, with the first building comprising 66 residences across the 12-storey building. This includes 27 one-bedroom, 28 two-bedroom, 10 three-bedroom, and one four-bedroom apartment, which features floor-to-ceiling glazing designed to maximise natural light and offer expansive views of the surrounding neighbourhood.

A defining highlight is the signature skybridge, connecting Nourelle’s three buildings with landscaped sky gardens. These elevated oases enhance connectivity across the community while introducing a dramatic new silhouette to the Dubai skyline. Residents will enjoy an infinity pool, yoga decks, a state-of-the-art gym, children’s play areas, and thoughtfully designed communal gardens.

Each residence is finished with carefully chosen materials that combine durability with timeless elegance. The same ethos is reflected throughout lobbies, lounges, and communal areas, ensuring a sense of refinement at every touchpoint.

Located in the heart of Jumeirah, Nourelle combines exclusivity with connectivity. Residents will enjoy a serene, pedestrian-friendly environment with landscaped parks and walking areas, while remaining just minutes from Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Media City, and Dubai International Airport.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is a member of Dubai Holding and is one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, offering a diverse range of residential communities as well as a robust land sales portfolio across unique and highly sought-after locations. Combining the long-standing experience and expertise of Meraas, Nakheel, Meydan and Dubai Properties, the portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project and facilities management. Each development is built to sell, offering a unique opportunity to be a part of Dubai's vibrant future. Residents living in its developments can enjoy unique and attractive lifestyle opportunities to meet the evolving needs.

Meraas plays a key role in the development of communities that stimulate creative urban culture and represent some of Dubai’s most sought-after locations. Residential communities of Meraas include the prestigious Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters Residences, Nikki Beach Residences, City Walk Residences, Central Park at City Walk, Cherrywoods, Port de La Mer and Villa Amalfi.

Nakheel whose landmark projects form an impressive portfolio of master communities that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s master developments include Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai Islands and the iconic Palm Jumeirah, spanning 15,000 hectares and accommodating nearly 740,000 people.

Meydan is the visionary concept of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Its portfolio includes Mohammed Bin Rashid City, District One and the Canal Front Residences.

Dubai Properties is responsible for some of the most iconic property developments and destinations across Dubai, including Business Bay and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) – the first single-phase, 40-tower residential development in the world. Its residential communities in Dubailand include The Villa, Al Waha, Serena, Villanova, Mudon and Remraam, while projects around the Dubai Creek within Jaddaf Waterfront include Dubai Wharf and Manazel Al Khor.

