Dubai, UAE: Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded an AED 850 million contract for construction work of the Bvlgari Lighthouse on Jumeira Bay Island to Dutco Construction Co LLC.

With marine works now completed on this section of Jumeira Bay Island, construction will soon commence on the 27-storey luxury residential tower. Designed by world-renowned architecture firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, Bvlgari Lighthouse is set to become one of the city’s most prestigious addresses and an exquisite highlight of the island.

Inspired by the timeless elegance and luxury of the Italian jeweller, Bvlgari Lighthouse comprises four and five-bedroom luxury penthouses. Additionally, it will feature a one-of-a-kind eight-bedroom Sky Villa crowning its top three levels, surrounded by expansive private rooftop gardens, outdoor living spaces, a private pool and stylish lounge areas on either side of the building.

Scheduled for completion by Q2 2027, the Bvlgari Lighthouse is Bvlgari’s third project in collaboration with Meraas.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “Meraas remains steadfast in its commitment to creating and delivering some of Dubai’s most distinctive and luxurious residential offerings, and the Bvlgari Lighthouse will soon become a part of this exceptional portfolio. Our partnership with Dutco Construction marks a significant milestone as we advance towards realising this landmark project. Reflecting Bvlgari’s values of unrivalled craftsmanship and timeless elegance, our most exclusive new address is set to elevate the standard for luxury beachfront living at Jumeira Bay Island and maintain Dubai as a destination of choice.”

Offering uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf and the city’s skyline, the Bvlgari Lighthouse features a façade inspired by the gentle movement of marine coral, which not only creates timeless light patterns, but also offers privacy and tranquillity by refining both light and air.

As part of the Bvlgari experience, residents will enjoy unlimited access to the exclusive facilities of the neighbouring Bvlgari Resort Dubai, complemented by the unmatched Bvlgari service standards. This includes the world’s first Bvlgari Marina and Yacht Club, state-of-the-art swimming pools, landscaped gardens, private parking spaces, dedicated storage facilities and a host of dining options on-site.

Shaped like a seahorse, Jumeira Bay Island by Meraas is not only home to Bvlgari Resort Dubai, but also serves as a refined and exclusive destination for both residents and visitors to enjoy. The island boasts private beaches, fine dining options and peaceful boulevards that lead to some of the world’s most sought-after residences. For the video: Bvlgari Lighthouse

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is a member of Dubai Holding and is one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, offering a diverse range of residential communities as well as a robust land sales portfolio across unique and highly sought-after locations. Combining the long-standing experience and expertise of Dubai Properties, Meraas, Nakheel and Meydan, the portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project management, facilities and district management. Each development is built to sell, offering a unique opportunity to be a part of Dubai's vibrant future. Residents living in its developments can enjoy unique and attractive lifestyle opportunities to meet the evolving needs.

Dubai Properties is responsible for some of the most iconic property developments and destinations across Dubai, including Business Bay, 1/JBR, La Vie, and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) – the first single-phase, 40-tower residential development in the world. Its residential communities in Dubailand include The Villa, Al Waha, Serena, Villanova, Mudon, and Remraam, while projects around the Dubai Creek within Jaddaf Waterfront include Dubai Wharf and Manazel Al Khor.

Meraas plays a key role in the development of communities that stimulate creative urban culture and represent some of Dubai’s most sought-after locations. Residential communities of Meraas include the prestigious Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters Residences, Nikki Beach Residences, City Walk Residences, Central Park at City Walk, Cherrywoods, Port de La Mer, Villa Amalfi and others.

Nakheel whose landmark projects form an impressive portfolio of master communities that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s master developments include Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai Islands and the iconic Palm Jumeirah, spanning 15,000 hectares and accommodating nearly 740,000 people.

Meydan is the visionary concept of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Its portfolio includes Mohammed Bin Rashid City, District One and the Canal Front Residences.