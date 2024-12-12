Dubai, UAE: Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has announced the key handover of the ultra-exclusive Bvlgari Ocean Mansions on Jumeira Bay Island. This marks a major milestone in the completion of this high-profile project between the premiere developer Meraas and world-renowned luxury brand Bvlgari, delivering an exclusive residential area in one of Dubai’s most desirable waterfront areas.

With only seven luxurious Bvlgari Ocean Mansions developed, each one has been crafted to meticulous standards and attention to detail, demonstrating the artistry and vision that is the result of the enduring partnership between Meraas and Bvlgari, and their mutual commitment to delivering the finest residential experiences in the region.

The key handovers for the Bvlgari Ocean Mansions are being held at the prestigious Bvlgari Yacht Club, providing owners with an elegant and highly personalised experience.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “We are thrilled to announce the completion and handover of the ultra-exclusive Bvlgari Ocean Mansions. This project represents the culmination of a remarkable partnership with Bvlgari, combining their iconic elegance with our vision for creating exceptional living spaces. Together, we’ve crafted one of Dubai’s most exclusive residential destinations, blending world-class design with unparalleled lifestyle experiences. At Meraas, we believe in pushing boundaries and setting new standards that continuously redefine what luxury living can be.”

The Bvlgari Ocean Mansions reflect Bvlgari’s Mediterranean-inspired aesthetic and refined elegance that can be seen throughout Jumeira Bay Island, which is an exclusive enclave for high-net-worth individuals seeking secluded waterfront properties. Designed by the acclaimed Italian architecture firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel and constructed by Innovo Group, the mansions reflect world-class craftsmanship and timeless sophistication.

Each Bvlgari Ocean Mansion comprises nearly 10,000 square feet, spread over five bedrooms, with a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor spaces. The Ocean Mansions feature a unique over-water design and hug the curve of Jumeira Bay Island, appearing to float above the waves and offering sublime views of the ocean. Each balcony features an infinity pool that creates an illusion of blending entirely with the ocean.

Nature is fully embraced within the design of the mansions, with elegant features like glazed terracotta roofs, floor-to-ceiling glass doors, and expansive skylights, which ensure that residents can fully embrace tranquil outdoor living within the residences, including access to private gardens.

As part of the Bvlgari experience, residents will enjoy easy access to the exclusive facilities of the neighbouring Bvlgari Resort Dubai, complemented by the unmatched Bvlgari service standards. This includes the world’s first Bvlgari Marina and Yacht Club, state-of-the-art swimming pools, landscaped gardens, private parking spaces, dedicated storage facilities and a host of dining options on-site.

Shaped like a seahorse, Jumeira Bay Island by Meraas is not only home to the Bvlgari Ocean Mansions and Bvlgari Resort Dubai, but also serves as a refined and exclusive destination for both residents and visitors to enjoy. The island boasts private beaches, fine dining options and peaceful boulevards that lead to some of the world’s most sought-after residences.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is a member of Dubai Holding and is one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, offering a diverse range of residential communities as well as a robust land sales portfolio across unique and highly sought-after locations. Combining the long-standing experience and expertise of Meraas, Nakheel, Meydan and Dubai Properties, the portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project and facilities management. Each development is built to sell, offering a unique opportunity to be a part of Dubai's vibrant future. Residents living in its developments can enjoy unique and attractive lifestyle opportunities to meet the evolving needs.

Meraas plays a key role in the development of communities that stimulate creative urban culture and represent some of Dubai’s most sought-after locations. Residential communities of Meraas include the prestigious Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters Residences, Nikki Beach Residences, City Walk Residences, Central Park at City Walk, Cherrywoods, Port de La Mer and Villa Amalfi.

Nakheel whose landmark projects form an impressive portfolio of master communities that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s master developments include Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai Islands and the iconic Palm Jumeirah, spanning 15,000 hectares and accommodating nearly 740,000 people.

Meydan is the visionary concept of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Its portfolio includes Mohammed Bin Rashid City, District One and the Canal Front Residences.

Dubai Properties is responsible for some of the most iconic property developments and destinations across Dubai, including Business Bay and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) – the first single-phase, 40-tower residential development in the world. Its residential communities in Dubailand include The Villa, Al Waha, Serena, Villanova, Mudon and Remraam, while projects around the Dubai Creek within Jaddaf Waterfront include Dubai Wharf and Manazel Al Khor.