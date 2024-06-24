Dubai: Menzies Aviation, the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, and an Agility Global company, is pleased to announce that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved its science-based targets to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain by 2045. This includes a 50% near-term reduction in scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2030 from its 2022 baseline, and in scope 3 GHG emissions of between 30% and 42% within the same timeframe.

This milestone underscores Menzies’ commitment to strong sustainability leadership, and environmental stewardship, taking a proactive approach to combating climate change. By setting and pursuing ambitious, science-based targets, it is not only reducing its own footprint but setting a benchmark for the aviation services industry.

To reach its ambitious targets, Menzies’ industry-leading All In plan for a fair and sustainable future includes ambitious goals across four key pillars: the Environment, People, Safety and Ethics. Recognizing the urgency to act on climate change and limit global warming to 1.5°C, the plan is designed to drive positive change and progress its material ESG priorities.

Among its notable achievements since the launch of its All In plan in 2021, the company has invested significantly in the transition to electric and lower emission Ground Support Equipment (GSE) where airport infrastructure allows. In its 2023 Annual Review & Sustainability Report, it announced 17% of all GSE equipment was now electric across the business, increasing to 48% in Europe, demonstrating good progress ahead of its goal of 25% by 2025.

Its investment in solar panels, smart building technologies and circular cargo packaging solutions is further aiding emissions reductions. Separately, its partnerships with the Climate Impact Partner’s Million Mangroves project, continues to demonstrate its commitment to tackling climate change through the removal of carbon from the atmosphere and the restoration of ecosystems.

John Geddes, Chief Governance & Sustainability Officer & Company Secretary, said: “We are thrilled to announce that our 2045 net zero targets have been approved by the SBTi, making us the first major aviation services provider to achieve this important validation. Decarbonisation is an imperative for a sustainable aviation future - one we are committed to achieving with our net-zero targets, but there are many other facets to our All In plan that will deliver value for our business and stakeholders and support our growth in a sustainable way well into the future.”

Katy Reid, Head of Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility, added: “With our net-zero targets approved by SBTi, now the real work begins. Our commitment to progress against our goals and targets has never been more important. By taking bold steps to reduce the impact our business has on climate change and the natural environment, while mitigating the risks our business faces because of climate change, we believe we will play our part in delivering a sustainable, net zero future for Menzies, and for aviation.”

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a corporate climate action organization that enables companies and financial institutions worldwide to play their part in combating the climate crisis. It defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies’ targets.

About Menzies Aviation

Menzies Aviation is the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, with operations on six continents, at more than 290 airports in 65-plus countries, serving more than 4.5 million flights a year and handling over 2 million tonnes of cargo.

Supported by a team of over 50,000 highly trained people, the company provides complex and time-critical ground services, including passenger, lounge and ramp services; air cargo services, including handling, warehousing and wholesale freight forwarding; and fuel services, including fuel farm management and into-plane fuelling.

Menzies Aviation is recognised across the industry for delivering the safest, most secure and sustainable services tailored to customers’ needs and is essential to keeping passengers, aircraft and cargo moving, round the clock, every minute of every day.

Menzies Aviation is headquartered in London, and since its founding in 1833, has become the largest aviation services group in the world by number of countries, airports and aircraft turns.

