RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Mentos Gum and the Esports World Cup Foundation (“EWCF”), have announced an extensive new partnership for the Esports World Cup (“EWC”), the world's largest gaming festival taking place this summer in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As a Main Partner of the EWC, Mentos Gum will be the event’s official chewing gum sponsor, de-stressing gamers with special giveaways and relaxing activities throughout the event.

In supporting the Esports World Cup, Mentos continues its investment into gaming communities and young audiences in the MENA region. Fans who attend the EWC Festival can expect several exciting booths from Mentos Gum that feature games of skill and photo opportunities, with free goodies available as a reward for high scores! Mentos Gum and EWC understand that moments to de-stress are vital for both competitive and casual gamers, keeping playtime fresh while maintaining a joyful and positive atmosphere.

“We are excited to join forces with an exceptional brand like Mentos Gum to help relax and entertain the esports community,” said Mohammed Al Nimer, Sales Director, Esports World Cup Foundation. “Our partnership will highlight the importance of de-stressing while gaming, and elevate the experience of all visitors at the Esports World Cup. I strongly recommend that all fans joining us in Riyadh for EWC check out the Mentos Gum booths, play a few games and snack on some refreshing Mentos!”

“This partnership allows us to create meaningful connections to the next generation of gamers, offering them a welcome moment on their journeys to rest and refresh,” said Milad Rouhana, Managing Director Perfetti Van Melle EMEA. “Our collaboration with the Esports World Cup is a fantastic way to engage authentically with the esports community, highlighting the importance of reducing stress at all levels of competition. We’re excited to support the best esports athletes in the MEA region while creating genuine in-person touch points for fans at the festival.”

Having kicked off on July 3, the Esports World Cup will transform Riyadh into the epicenter of esports fandom and gaming culture. Located in Boulevard City, fans can watch their favorite athletes and clubs compete across 22 game championships for a share of more than $60 million in life-changing prize money — the largest prize pool in esports history. Across eight weeks, the Esports World Cup will also feature festival activities that include numerous gaming activations, community tournaments, pop culture celebrations, international experiences, and more.

