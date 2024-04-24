The MENA Restaurant Community, powered by Syrve MENA, is pleased to announce a dynamic industry gathering titled "Cooking Up Success: A Journey Through Restaurant Realities." This event is designed to equip restaurant owners and operators with the latest insights and practical strategies for navigating Dubai's ever-changing food landscape.

Scheduled for Thursday, April 25th, 2024 at JBR Dubai, the event promises to be a valuable forum for knowledge sharing and networking. Attendees can expect engaging presentations from industry leaders, interactive discussions, and delicious catering.

Key Discussion Points:

AI: elevating restaurant operation: Roman Avramov, CEO of Syrve Group, will explore how artificial intelligence can unlock cost savings, enhance profitability, elevate customer experiences, and inform data-driven decision-making.

The evolution of restaurant management: from single venue to chain prosperity: Abdelkarim Shahin, Director of Operations at Masha and the Bear restaurant, will share his expertise on navigating expansion challenges, optimizing operational efficiency, tackling complex business decisions, and crafting winning future growth strategies.

Disrupting Dubai's food market: the rise and fall of Greeno's healthy food self-checkout concept: Alexandra Dorf, Co-founder of Greeno, serial entrepreneur, and business angel, will provide insights into the UAE's healthy food segment, explore the potential of disruptive technologies in the food market, and analyze local consumer behavior patterns.

"This community gathering presents a unique opportunity for restaurant leaders to gain valuable insights and practical strategies for navigating the dynamic food market in Dubai," emphasizes Alex Ponomarev, CEO of Syrve MENA.

-Ends-

About MENA Restaurant Community

Founded in 2020, the MENA Restaurant Community fosters collaboration, knowledge sharing, and industry-specific discussions. They aim to elevate the region's thriving restaurant scene by uniting leaders and driving positive change.

About Syrve MENA

Syrve MENA is a leader in all-in-one POS and Restaurant Management Software solutions in the Middle East. With its headquarters in Dubai and a presence in 54 countries, Syrve has been revolutionizing the food service market for over four years. Serving over 1200 customers worldwide, including renowned restaurant chains and small businesses, Syrve is committed to automating bars, restaurants, and hospitality businesses.