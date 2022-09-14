Melodica Music and Dance Institute, the region’s leading centre for music and dance, has further expanded its presence in the UAE with the launch of four new branches. The new branches will be located at Al Ain Mall, Dalma Mall Abu Dhabi, Al Zahia Mall Sharjah, and Silicon Central Dubai, and will take the total number of branches across the UAE to 18, allowing over 50,000 students to be enrolled each year.

Melodica's latest expansion plans reflect the institute’s vision of providing quality music and dance classes taught by top instructors from around the world. Considering the UAE's diverse cultures, Melodica aims to provide comprehensive training in a variety of music and dance forms to meet the needs of every student. The launch of Melodica's new branches comes at a time when families are urged to support their children's developing talent and extracurricular activities are becoming an active part of students’ daily lives.

Afshin Jafari, Founder and CEO of Melodica Music and Dance Institute, said: “The opening of our new branches coincides with the advancement of creative and cultural initiatives across the country, which have strengthened the UAE's position as a global hub for the creative sector. By offering classes for all ages in piano, guitar, violin, drums, wind instruments, dance, and vocals, Melodica Music and Dance Institute seeks to create a larger space to train numerous talents across the UAE. We also assure a progressive environment that allows students to learn individually or in groups, which is supported by state-of-the-art teaching methods and a qualified faculty that guarantee a comprehensive learning experience.”

“The institute also places a strong emphasis on children' artistic growth. We employ a variety of methods and expertise to make it easier, more enjoyable, and more relaxing for students to complete the course of their choice. This is also crucial because studies have shown that teaching music and dance to children early in life helps them develop their artistic thinking more quickly, thereby having a positive impact on the student’s overall growth and creativity,” he added.

The UAE’s promising status as a leading hub for performing arts and culture is certain to provide students with more opportunities to develop and showcase their talents in dance and music. Melodica is a place that helps and supports these students as it houses four distinct concepts under one roof, primarily dance, music, a piano showroom, and a musical store.

-Ends-

