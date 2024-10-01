Dubai, UAE — The Middle East Investment Management Association (MEIMA) announced its official partnership with The Wealth Today’s Hedge Funds Today Forum, a leading event that will bring together some of the most prominent figures in the hedge fund and investment management industry. The forum, scheduled for 2nd October 2024, will be hosted in Dubai and promises to set the stage for critical discussions on the future of hedge fund strategies and investment trends in the Middle East.

The partnership underscores MEIMA’s commitment to fostering innovation and excellence within the region’s investment management sector. As the official association partner, MEIMA aims to contribute valuable insights, facilitate industry-wide dialogue, and support the continued growth of the hedge fund industry across the Middle East.

“This partnership with The Wealth Today’s Hedge Funds Today Forum aligns perfectly with MEIMA’s mission of advancing investment management practices in the region,” said David Rothon, Chairman of MEIMA. “The forum represents an unparalleled opportunity to engage with key industry leaders and explore how the Middle East can continue to grow as a hub for hedge fund activity. Our members bring decades of expertise, and we look forward to contributing to high-level conversations that shape the future of the sector.”

The forum will feature a series of in-depth discussions and keynote presentations focused on the evolving landscape of hedge funds, including how regulatory frameworks, ESG (environmental, social, and governance) principles, and innovative financial technologies are shaping investment strategies globally and regionally.

“We are excited to have MEIMA on board as our official association partner,” said Hiteshwar Bhakhri, organizer of the Wealth Today Hedge Funds Today Forum. “Their involvement brings unparalleled expertise to our event, and we believe that the contributions from their members will greatly enhance the quality of the discussions and networking opportunities. This collaboration will undoubtedly elevate the profile of the forum.”

The Wealth Today’s Hedge Funds Today Forum, renowned for gathering top-level executives, fund managers, and investors, is expected to attract a wide array of professionals from the hedge fund ecosystem. This year's event will place a special emphasis on Middle East growth prospects, addressing how regional markets are becoming increasingly pivotal in global investment portfolios.

“The Middle East is poised for significant growth in hedge fund investments, driven by forward-thinking regulatory frameworks and a strong appetite for innovation,” added David Rothon, Chairman of MEIMA. “As a leading voice in the investment management space, we are thrilled to collaborate with Wealth Today and bring our members’ perspectives to such an important forum.”

About MEIMA

The Middle East Investment Management Association (MEIMA) represents the leading voices in investment management across the region. Committed to fostering excellence, the organization provides a platform for knowledge sharing, advocacy, and collaboration within the financial sector. MEIMA’s mission is to support the development of the investment management profession, drive innovation, and contribute to the sustained growth of the Middle East’s financial markets.

About Wealth Today’s Hedge Funds Today Forum

The Wealth Today’s Hedge Funds Today Forum is a premier event for the hedge fund industry, attracting investors, fund managers, and industry experts from around the world. The forum offers a unique platform for discussing hedge fund strategies, innovations, and market dynamics, with a focus on both regional and global perspectives.