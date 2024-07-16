Doha, Qatar – MEEZA QSTP-LLC (Public) – Qatar’s leading managed IT services and data centres provider, is pleased to announce a strategic cooperation agreement with AMD, a global leader in high-performance computing and graphics solutions. This collaboration will see MEEZA leverage AMD’s advanced accelerated computing platform to help enable the AI revolution in Qatar and the region.

The agreement was signed by representatives from both MEEZA and AMD, setting the foundation for a cooperative relationship that will benefit both parties. This strategic collaboration focuses on enhancing mutual capabilities and providing access to AMD's high performance and adaptive computing technologies.

“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with AMD to drive the AI revolution in Qatar and the region,” said Mr. Mohamed Ali Al-Ghaithani, CEO of MEEZA “By leveraging AMD’s cutting-edge accelerated computing platform, we are poised to meet the growing demand for generative AI solutions and seize new AI growth opportunities.”

The cooperation agreement delineates several key areas of collaboration, including increasing opportunities for both companies to share expertise and enhance professional growth, providing MEEZA with access to AMD’s latest technological innovations and research projects. Through the collaboration, MEEZA and AMD will explore deployment of AMD technologies in MEEZA's data centers to meet the significantly growing demand for accelerated computing infrastructure to support advanced AI models, identifying and pursuing joint projects that leverage the strengths of both companies, and further opportunities for collaboration that benefit both MEEZA and AMD.

“This collaboration with MEEZA underscores AMD’s commitment to driving innovation and enabling the AI revolution,” said Zaid Ghattas, Regional Manager CEEMETA, AMD. “Together, we will harness the power of advanced computing to accelerate technological advancements and address the evolving needs of the market.”

This collaboration marks a significant step towards leveraging AI to meet regional market demands and drive technological progress. Both MEEZA and AMD are committed to fostering innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions to their clients and partners.

About MEEZA:

MEEZA QSTP-LLC (Public) is an established end-to-end managed IT services and solutions provider founded in Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), that aims to accelerate the growth of the country and the region through the provision of world-class services and solutions, while providing the Qatari people and others throughout the region with opportunities to undertake fulfilling careers in the IT industry.

MEEZA is a publicly quoted company on the Main Market of Qatar Stock Exchange, open to customers and investors with share capital of 648,980,000 QAR.

The company has five certified data centres, known as M-VAULTs, offering a guaranteed uptime of 99.98% built to comply with the most exacting international standards enabling businesses to benefit from greater efficiencies and reduce risks.

MEEZA’s offerings include Managed IT Services, Data Centre Services, Cloud Services, and IT Security Services, in addition to expertise in Smart Cities Solutions and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

MEEZA is recognized with various prestigious awards including the Best ICT Service Provider Award of the Year 2023 as well as Best Cloud Solution Award of the Year 2022 at Qatar Digital Business Awards by Ministry of Communication and Information Technology. In addition, MEEZA won Most Innovative ICT Services Provider Award of the Year 2023 in Qatar by Global Business Outlook Awards. These prestigious recognitions highlight our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering outstanding services for our clients.

For more information, please visit: meeza.net

About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses, and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work, and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit: www.amd.com