Dubai: Medialinks is excited to announce its expansion into the Chinese market with the appointment of Sunny Sener. China with its rapidly growing digital economy, represents a critical market for the performance marketing industry and expanding into China offers Medialinks a unique opportunity to tap into one of the world's most dynamic and fast-paced markets with talent and tech, aligning with its global growth strategy.

Medialinks, Dubai born & bred performance marketing agency, specializes in delivering top-tier marketing solutions, focusing on user acquisition and user engagement campaigns for mobile apps. By leveraging advanced data analytics and innovative strategies, Medialinks helps clients achieve their growth objectives and maximize ROI.

With a track record in business development and market expansion, Sunny Sener will lead Medialinks' efforts to establish and grow its presence in China. “We are thrilled to welcome Sunny to the Medialinks family,” said Zeeshan Sajid Amin, Founder & Head of Growth at Medialinks. “Her extensive experience and profound knowledge of the Chinese market makes her the perfect fit for this role and I am confident that she will play a pivotal role in driving our growth strategy and expanding our market reach in China.”

“I am incredibly excited to join Medialinks and lead its expansion into the local market,” said Sunny. “Medialinks has a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional mobile acquisition campaigns, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive growth and create new opportunities in China.”