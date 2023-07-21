The new brand Identity for MediaAvataarME.com has a more modern and a dynamic take from it’s existing identity.

MediaAvataarME.com, one of the major online news media publications in the Media, Marketing and Advertising landscape in the Middle East and North Africa region has unveiled its new visual identity, signifying a new chapter of growth.

Talking about the thought process behind the new identity, MediaAvataar MENA Founder, Ashish Limaye said ‘Our new site is vibrant, simple and user friendly reflecting the dynamism of the media industry we cover. Digital is the industry standard, and our aim is to portray the global reach of media today. Our new look is a representation of creativity, innovation, and a growth to differentiate the MediaAvataarME.com brand in an increasingly crowded media landscape. We hope our readers enjoy the newly designed experience’.

In addition to a refreshed desktop webpage, the mobile version of MediaAvataarME.com will also have a clean headline-first display and top loading speeds and responsiveness, so the readers on the go too can quickly catch up on the latest news.

Visit MediaAvataarME.com to experience the new look and features.

-Ends-