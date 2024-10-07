The Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers is thrilled to announce the 2024 finalists for the prestigious MECS+R Shopping Centre and Retailer MENA Awards. These awards celebrate the pinnacle of achievement in the retail and shopping centre industries across the MENA region, honoring excellence in various areas. By recognizing the innovations driving the industry forward, we aim to inspire and empower retailers, service providers and developers to reach new heights.

This year’s awards have been elevated to reflect a higher standard of credibility and prestige, with enhanced judging process focused on innovation, leadership, and operational excellence. The finalists represent the best in the industry, making significant contributions to the retail landscape and setting benchmarks for future growth.

As part of the 30th Anniversary of the Retail Congress MENA, these awards take on even greater significance, aligning with our theme "GENESIS - IGNITE: The Genesis of Vision 2030 - Reigniting Retail." This event marks a pivotal moment in the journey from past retail foundations to the innovations shaping its future, all in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Finalists are recognized across several prestigious categories, including:

Retail Real Estate:

Design & Development Award

Marketing Excellence Award

NOI Enhancement Award

Sustainability Excellence Award

Retail Brands/Operators:

Marketing Excellence Award

NOI Enhancement Award

Retail Excellence Award

Retail Store Design Award

Support Services:

Service Excellence Award

Retail Professionals:

Retail Professional of the Year Award

The winners will be revealed at the exclusive Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony on November 5, 2024, at the Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah Hotel, Riyadh, as part of the Retail Congress MENA 2024. This special evening will shine a spotlight on the pioneers and leaders shaping the future of retail, while also reflecting on the industry’s evolution.

The Retail Congress MENA 2024, running from November 4-5, 2024, brings together the region’s top retailers, developers, and service providers for two days of Expert-led Sessions, Exhibition, Networking, Dealmaking and the Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony. It is an unmissable opportunity to learn, connect, and celebrate industry excellence.

For the complete list of MECS+R Awards Finalists, click here.

Join us in Riyadh as we embrace the Genesis of Vision 2030 and reignite the retail flame through Retail Congress MENA 2024.

The Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony is proudly sponsored by AZAD PROPERTIES, a key player in the real estate sector, committed to supporting the growth of the region's retail and shopping centre industries.

Be part of the GENESIS and engage with the future of retail: www.retailcongressmena.com