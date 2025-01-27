Dubai, UAE - Middle East Building Security (MEBS) Facility services, recognized by Gulf Business as a beacon of excellence in the UAE's facility management sector, continues to redefine workplace productivity and safety standards through its merged facility services. By leveraging innovative solutions and sustainable practices, MEBS has positioned itself as a leader in transforming workplaces into secure, efficient, and inspiring environments.

"Effective facility management goes beyond just upkeep and maintenance; it's about creating environments where businesses can thrive and employees can work safely and efficiently," said Engineer Ahmed Al Qaisi, General Manager of MEBS. "Our team at MEBS is dedicated to tailoring our services to meet the specific needs of each client, ensuring environments that promote health, safety, and productivity while offering a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses."

MEBS offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the dynamic needs of businesses today. As one of the top facility management companies in Dubai, as recognized by Bayut, MEBS specializes in advanced security solutions to keep workplaces secure and efficient. Under the leadership of Ahmed Al Qaisi, MEBS was named Highly Experienced and Customer-Friendly Facility Management Company in 2022 by Arabian Best of Best Awards, further solidifying its reputation in the industry.

MEBS specializes in advanced security solutions that ensure workplaces remain safe and efficient. These include cutting-edge surveillance systems, monitoring and real-time threat analysis. By proactively addressing security risks, MEBS fosters a sense of safety and confidence among employees, directly contributing to higher productivity and workplace morale.

In addition to security, MEBS prioritizes the health and well-being of employees through its innovative cleaning services. These go beyond conventional methods, incorporating technologies such as electrostatic disinfection and the use of eco-friendly cleaning products. A clean and hygienic workplace not only protects employees from health risks but also inspires a sense of pride and focus. The importance of these services has been magnified in the post-pandemic era, where hygiene is a critical aspect of workplace safety.

"In line with global sustainability trends, MEBS also prioritizes environmentally friendly practices within its facility management solutions. We understand that sustainability is essential not only for environmental preservation but also for the long-term viability of our clients’ operations," explained Ahmed Al Qaisi. "Our eco-friendly practices are integrated seamlessly into our services, guaranteeing that we not only meet but exceed regulatory standards for sustainability. This commitment to green solutions is part of our dedication to providing a comprehensive service that considers the well-being of our clients and the planet."

At the core of MEBS’s success is its team of highly trained professionals who embody the company’s values of excellence and care. From cleaners to security personnel, every team member plays a vital role in creating workplaces that are safe, welcoming, and efficient. Through ongoing training and a culture of collaboration, MEBS ensures its staff is equipped to meet and exceed client expectations.

MEBS’s holistic approach to facility management—combining security, innovative cleaning, and sustainability—has set a new standard for excellence in the industry. By creating environments where employees feel secure, valued, and inspired, MEBS enables businesses to thrive. This commitment to quality and innovation underscores why MEBS remains a trusted name in facility services across the UAE.

Website: www.mebsfacility.com

For Media Enquiries:

Clickon Group

Tony Farah |tony@clickongroupmena.com | M: 055-2806525

Floresita | floresita@clickongroupmena.com