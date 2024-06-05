Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Meats & Cuts, renowned as the premier meat boutique and gourmet deli, is thrilled to announce the opening of its latest branch in New Meadows Village, Dubai, UAE. Building on the resounding success of its flagship store at The Pavilion in Jumeirah Park and the recent openings at Ranches Souk, Arabian Ranches 2, and the expansive venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Meats & Cuts continues its legacy of excellence with this new venture. With two flourishing stores in Dubai and the unique establishment in Riyadh, Meats & Cuts is rapidly expanding, achieving remarkable growth in less than six months. This ambitious expansion includes plans for over 14 additional venues across the Middle East, further solidifying its presence in the region.

Nestled on 1st Street, New Meadows Village, the new branch continues to promise an unparalleled experience for meat enthusiasts and culinary connoisseurs alike. The latest luxurious Meats & Cuts store invites residents of New Meadows Village and beyond to indulge in a carefully curated selection of high quality and dry-aged meats, including Japanese wagyu, Australian lamb, organic chicken and a variety of handcrafted cold cuts made without preservatives. Furthermore, enhancing the culinary experience, patrons can explore a diverse selection of artisanal cheeses from Spain, Italy, and the USA, along with Meats & Cuts’ own handcrafted spices, expertly crafted by their chefs to add flavor to every dish. Customers can also opt for Meats & Cuts’ premium BBQ boxes, containing succulent tender meats paired with the finest hand-picked ingredients, including burger patties, buns, and condiments, ensuring a high-quality and mouth-watering BBQ experience.

Meats & Cuts’ newest store maintains its luxurious aesthetic, seamlessly blending Japanese bamboo green, black and gold, and white and gold accents to create an elegant and inviting atmosphere, true to its core interior design. Additionally, consistent with Meats & Cuts’ dedication to excellence, visitors can anticipate exceptional service from knowledgeable connoisseurs, providing insights into the origins and quality of products for an informed and enjoyable shopping experience.

About Meats & Cuts:

Meats & Cuts is the UAE's premier artisan butchery and gourmet deli, redefining the culinary landscape with its selection of high-grade meat and cheese featuring traditional dry aging methods, premium cold cuts, and sausages. The brand's commitment to quality, transparency, innovation and inclusion is highlighted in its upscale interiors, grab-and-go convenience, commitment to quality and the upcoming first-of-its-kind women-led butcher house in Riyadh.

