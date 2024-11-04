Meals on Me is proud to announce the launch of its cutting-edge app, set to disrupt the way time-strapped professionals across the UAE tackle their daily nutrition. The app is a seamless blend of convenience, personalisation, and top-tier quality, offering an all-in-one solution for those looking to take the hassle out of meal planning without compromising on flavour or nutrition.

In a world where multitasking is the norm, Meals on Me’s sleek, intuitive interface ensures users can manage their meal preferences on the go. With just a few quick taps, customers can browse a range of hand-picked, nutritious options and schedule deliveries that fit into their packed diaries. Whether it’s back-to-back meetings or an evening wind-down, the app is designed to make meal planning a breeze, freeing up precious time in your day.

Acknowledging the UAE’s diverse cultural landscape, the Meals on Me app offers an extensive selection of meals that cater to every dietary preference—from vegetarian and vegan to gluten-free and everything in between. The app empowers users to take charge of their weekly menu and pick their delivery time slot without sacrificing quality or taste.

In celebration of the app launch Meals on Me is sharing healthy love with the promo code BREAKFREE. Use it to bag yourself a FREE breakfast plan with every order placed via the app. What’s the catch? Their ever-evolving weekly menu will have you spoilt for choice, offering everything from Continental to American, Chinese, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, Indian, and more. It’s variety with a capital V! Meals on Me ensures you’ll never be stuck for choice.

On the occasion of the launch, Aatir Dhadalla, Managing Partner for Meals on Me said "Meals on Me is proud to introduce our innovative new app, designed to simplify and enhance the meal planning experience for busy professionals. With our user-friendly interface and diverse meal options, we are committed to promoting convenience, nutrition, and taste in every aspect of our users' lives."

At the heart of the app is a dedication to delivering exceptional quality. Meals on Me sources fresh, locally produced ingredients, ensuring each meal is as wholesome as it is delicious. With calorie-counting done for you, there’s no need for second-guessing—just enjoy meals that are designed to fuel your busy day, all while maintaining the highest standards of nutrition. Meals on Me projects 10,000 downloads within the first month of the app’s launch. These ambitious targets reflect the company's confidence in its ability to capture a significant share of the meal delivery market.

For the UAE’s corporate movers and shakers, convenience is king. Meals on Me eradicates the faff of meal prep and cooking, making it the go-to app for professionals who want to stay on top of their health game without burning the candle at both ends. The app’s user-friendly navigation and streamlined design ensure you can easily select and schedule meals in between calls, commutes, or client meetings.

Meals on Me delivers a comprehensive, fully integrated solution for busy professionals looking to streamline their nutrition. From curating the perfect meal plan to arranging deliveries at the tap of a button, the app takes the legwork out of mealtime management, letting you focus on what truly matters. It’s the ultimate corporate convenience—with Meals on Me, meal planning has never been this easy. With Meals on Me, you can prioritise your health and wellbeing without sacrificing time or flavour.

Discover the ease of effortless meal planning—download the Meals on Me app today!

Scan the QR code now and Download the app. Don’t forget to claim your FREE breakfast with every meal order. USE code BREAKFREE!

