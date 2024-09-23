Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – MCN | Middle East Communications Network announces its partnership with Athar Festival 2024, taking place November 5-6 in Riyadh. As partner of the Student Creative Academy, MCN will bring together seasoned industry leaders from its agencies, including FP7McCann, UM, Initiative, MRM, Jack Morton, and Weber Shandwick, to mentor and nurture the next wave of undergraduate Saudi creative talent across multiple disciplines, including events, tech, PR, digital, strategy, content creation, and media.

This partnership reinforces MCN’s commitment to advancing Saudi Vision 2030 by cultivating home grown talent and driving further diversity, innovation, and growth within the MarComms industry. It is designed to empower young Saudi talent to excel in the creative industries.

The academy will provide participants aged 18-25 with a curated program of talks, mentorship, and a creative brief challenge judged by industry leaders, culminating in an award ceremony at the festival. Delivered in English and Arabic, the program is designed to equip the next generation of creatives with the skills and insights needed to thrive in advertising, communications, and marketing.

This partnership further complements the most recent programme from MCN Academy in Saudi Arabia, offering Saudi National graduates the opportunity to learn, train, and grow, with the potential for recruitment into leading global agency brands.

Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, the initiative aims to attract Saudi National talent and enhance diversity within the MarComms industry, supporting MCN Academy’s broader mission to nurture talent at all levels through a comprehensive learning journey across advertising, media, PR, strategy, data, social, and digital disciplines.

Ghassan Harfouche, CEO – MCN MENAT commented: “MCN’s partnership with the Athar Festival Creative Student Academy aligns and supports with Saudi Vision 2030, emphasizing youth empowerment, talent diversification, and the growth of the creative economy. We are dedicated to not only representing but also developing the next generation of talent, equipping them with the right skills and approach, in a dynamic and fast-evolving market. The program supports MCN Academy’s broader mission to nurture talent at all levels and our commitment to nurturing future leaders who will drive creativity and innovation in the region.”

Ian Fairservice, Chairman of Athar Festival and Managing Partner of Motivate Media Group commented: “I am thrilled to see the continued expansion of the Young Talent Academies at Athar Festival 2024 with the support of invaluable partners like MCN. These academies represent a core pillar of our commitment to fostering the next generation of creative leaders in Saudi Arabia. By offering young talent a unique platform to learn from industry veterans, collaborate with peers, and tackle real-world challenges, we are not only enriching their career development but also advancing the creative marketing sector as a key driver of Saudi Vision 2030.”

MCN’s presence at Athar Festival will be further bolstered by key representatives from its agencies, who will serve as jury members and mentors.

About MCN

MCN (Middle East Communications Network), part of IPG, is a leading advertising and marketing communications group in MENAT, which partners with clients to build enduring brands. MCN’s multi-discipline agencies, spanning creative, media, digital, PR, data, brand experience and specialist marketing, include globally renowned agency brands; FP7McCann, MullenLowe, UM, Magna, Initiative, KINESSO, MRM, McCann Health, Momentum, Craft, Weber Shandwick, Commonwealth//McCann, Jack Morton, Octagon and Current Global. MCN has c. 2,000 employees across 11 markets. MCN is committed to cultivating an inclusive environment where talents can thrive and flourish, earning recognition as a Great Place to Work in both 2023 and 2024.

Connect with us on LinkedIn and Instagram. For more information about MCN and our leading agencies, please visit www.mcnholding.com

About Athar Festival:

Athar - Saudi Festival of Creativity is the largest gathering of the creative marketing sector in the Kingdom that recognizes creative marketing excellence. The second edition of the festival will take place from 05-06 November 2024.

Presented by Motivate Media Group and TRACCS, Athar is a place for leaders, senior decision-makers, managers and emerging talent from brands, agencies, government and universities to come together to learn, network and do business.

The festival hosts a number of initiatives beyond the content across two stages such as the Young Talent Academies for emerging talent, the Maheerah Programme for female executives and C-Suite initiatives that delve into the pressing challenges of the industry and its future growth.

1,800+ industry professionals,100+ regional, international and celebrity speakers, are expected to be in attendance to celebrate the power of creativity as a force for business, for change and for good.

