Sure to bring joy from the first bite with the 100%, crunchy chicken breast fillet, with fresh shredded lettuce, creamy smoky mayonnaise, served on an all-new golden soft potato bun

Celebrating the arrival, McDonald’s UAE is inviting customers to unlock exclusive weekly offers with a new interactive McCrispy challenge game exclusively on the McDonald’s App

DUBAI, UAE – McDonald’s UAE introduces its latest menu item; the McCrispy - a chicken burger that delivers a flavorful crunch. Now available at all McDonald’s restaurants across the UAE, the McCrispy is set to captivate taste buds with its irresistible texture and unique flavor.

Crafted with care, the McCrispy features a 100% chicken breast fillet on a bed of fresh, shredded lettuce, topped with rich, creamy, and smoky mayonnaise, all nestled in an all-new golden soft potato bun. Every bite delivers a delightful combination of bold flavors and an unforgettable crunch, making it a must-try for all food lovers.

Walid Fakih, CEO of McDonald’s UAE, commented; “We continually strive to bring our customers innovative menu items that delight their taste buds, and this new offering is a testament to our dedication to quality and flavor. We’re excited to introduce the McCrispy to our menu and customers across the UAE”.

To mark the launch, McDonald’s UAE is inviting customers to play the all-new McCrispy – Unforgettable Crunch game that will be available on the McDonald’s App on December 18th. It is a fun and interactive memory game that challenges players to master sequences of crunch sounds, with each level progressing in difficulty, and unlocking exclusive weekly offers.

Can’t wait to experience the flavorful crunch? The new McCrispy burger is now available through the McDonald’s App and in all McDonald’s restaurants across the UAE.

About McDonald’s UAE:

Operating in the nation since 1994, McDonald's UAE caters to the local community across more than 200 restaurants, geographically located to service customers in many areas. McDonald’s UAE is committed through its food safety promise, to maintaining the highest quality of products served at each restaurant, and across its McCafé offering. In 2024, McDonald’s UAE was named as the first best workplace in the UAE and ranked as the second-best workplace for women in the GCC by Great Place to Work.

McDonald’s UAE prides itself on being a local member of the community and has been committed to its role as a responsible corporate citizen since its arrival to the nation. Following an active social responsibility agenda, it is a long-standing partner of Emirates Red Crescent supporting its charitable and humanitarian initiatives.

To further contribute to the wellbeing of the communities, creating wider environmental benefits, McDonald’s UAE and Emirates Environmental Group work in tandem to spread green values and bring to life sustainable initiatives, reducing the nation’s carbon footprint. Driving this is the launch of its biodiesel initiative in July 2011, which sees 100% of McDonald’s UAE’s used cooking oil collected from restaurants and converted into 100% biodiesel, in turn powering the company’s logistics fleet. As a result, the trucks have travelled over 28 million km on 100% Biodiesel since the partnership began, saving over 26 million kg CO2e emissions.

For further information about McDonald’s UAE please visit: mcdonalds.com or contact Weber Shandwick on McDonaldsuae@webershandwick.com