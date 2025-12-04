MCA has just energised Africa's largest off-grid renewable energy photovoltaic park in Angola. This is the country's first autonomous (off-grid) system with a solar source and battery bank for night-time supply – meaning that no fossil fuels will be consumed. The inauguration was attended by the Minister of Energy and Water (MINEA), João Baptista Borges.

This infrastructure, with more than 40,000 solar panels installed, has generated more than 300 jobs and will enable annual savings of around 10 million litres of fuel, avoiding the emission of 37 tonnes of CO2 using renewable energy. The Cazombo photovoltaic park is the first to be delivered under the Rural Electrification Project for 60 communes in Angola.

Designed and built by the Portuguese MCA Group, the financing for this operation was structured by the British Standard Chartered Bank with the support of the German Export Agency, Euler Hermes, which granted a guarantee of around €1 billion reinsured by the Portuguese and Korean Export Agencies (Cosec and K Sure). The public electricity production company (PRODEL Ep) is the promoting entity.

Manuel Couto Alves, Chairman of the MCA Group, believes that "the delivery of this first park, with cutting-edge technology and operating models adjusted to the evolution of local demand, represents our ability to adapt and our flexibility in responding to specific contexts. For us, this project represents not only a technical challenge overcome with excellence, but also a significant transformation in the quality of life of the communities involved. It is with a sense of accomplishment that I see people's homes lit by green energy".

This project, developed by the Portuguese MCA Group, has a capacity of 25.40 MWp to supply more than 136,000 people, also contributing to the reduction of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions and eliminating the consumption of diesel in generators and thermal production, which are highly polluting. In addition, it has a storage capacity of 75.26 MWh in batteries.

The Angolan municipality of Cazombo, with a population of around 411,074 inhabitants, is the capital of the province of Moxico Leste, resulting from the new political-administrative division. It is a municipality that faces significant challenges in energy supply. The commissioning of the new photovoltaic park represents the first major source of electricity production and distribution in the region, democratising access and promoting efficiency and stability.

The Rural Electrification Project in Angola, which began construction in 2023 and is expected to be completed in 2026, involves the Portuguese MCA Group, the Angolan government through the Ministry of Energy and Water and the Ministry of Finance, as well as a consortium of banks represented by Commerzbank AG as Agent and the German Export Credit Agency - Euler Hermes (ECA).

As part of this project, the MCA Group will also build 46 isolated solar mini grids to benefit more than one million people in 60 communes in the interior of the country. A photovoltaic power of 256MWp and 595 battery storage will be generated, and 202,657 household connections will be made, with the aim of ensuring that the rural population has access to electricity. These 46 photovoltaic parks are in the provinces of Malanje, Bié, Lunda-Norte, Lunda-Sul and Moxico.

MCA-branded projects are guided by values of sustainability and social responsibility, with a view to contributing to a more equitable society. The company has distinguished itself by successfully developing turnkey projects that aim to guarantee access to basic infrastructure, namely water supply and energy production facilities, and other fundamental infrastructure, such as roads. All this is complemented by a social responsibility programme aimed at providing access to basic needs and education, in partnership with local Angolan institutions.

The solutions provided by the Portuguese company in its four business verticals – Energy, Urban Development, Infrastructure and Health – aim to promote prosperous and healthy communities, prepared for a more sustainable and balanced future.

About MCA

MCA is a Portuguese group founded in 1998 in Guimarães by entrepreneur Manuel Couto Alves and currently has more than 1,500 employees in various locations. The company is active in the development, engineering, procurement, construction and operation of projects in four business verticals: Energy, Urban Development, Infrastructure and Health. MCA began its internationalisation process in 2006 in the Angolan market and is currently present in three geographical clusters, including the Iberian Peninsula, Central Europe and Africa. The company seeks to create and share long-term value, thereby promoting the sustainable development of the communities where it operates.