King Abdullah Economic City, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: In line with its unwavering commitment to fostering leadership excellence and promoting entrepreneurial growth, Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC) has partnered with the Saudi Water Authority (SWA ) to design an innovative High-Potential Development Program.

This program reflects SWA’s dedication to investing in its talent pipeline and MBSC’s mission to nurture leaders with impact, confidence, and an entrepreneurial mindset. The HIPO Development Program offers participants the unique opportunity to enhance their leadership capabilities, unlock their potential, and develop essential skills to drive high performance within their organizations.

Through a meticulously designed curriculum, the program will enable participants to:

Discover Strengths : Participants will gain deeper self-awareness, identifying their unique strengths and areas for growth.

: Participants will gain deeper self-awareness, identifying their unique strengths and areas for growth. Harness New Skills : Focused sessions will cultivate cutting-edge skills aligned with organizational and personal success.

: Focused sessions will cultivate cutting-edge skills aligned with organizational and personal success. Adopt an Entrepreneurial Mindset : The program emphasizes innovation and strategic thinking, empowering participants to lead transformative change.

: The program emphasizes innovation and strategic thinking, empowering participants to lead transformative change. Build Meaningful Connections: The initiative fosters networking among like-minded professionals, enabling collaboration and knowledge exchange.

This collaboration is part of a broader Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between MBSC and SWA, aiming to establish a strategic framework for cooperation in key areas such as leadership development, women empowerment, digital transformation, and professional training. The MoU also underpins a shared vision to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by diversifying the national economy and enhancing competitiveness at both local and international levels.

Dr. Zeger Degraeve, dean of MBSC, said: “We are proud to partner with SWA to launch the Development Program, which aligns seamlessly with our mission to develop leaders who can drive impact and transformation across key sectors. This initiative underscores MBSC’s position as a catalyst for change, empowering individuals to not only achieve personal excellence but also advance the Kingdom’s broader goals.”

The partnership reiterates MBSC’s commitment to delivering world-class education and professional development opportunities tailored to the unique needs of Saudi Arabia, ensuring participants emerge as pioneers of innovation and organizational success.