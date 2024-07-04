Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Society of Engineers - UAE, at the Centre’s headquarters in Dubai. The MoU was signed in the presence of H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC, and H.E. Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, President of the Board of Directors, Society of Engineers - UAE.

The MoU aims to connect engineers at MBRSC with the Society of Engineers - UAE, fostering a collaborative environment. It also seeks to exchange experiences and research in engineering, and to cooperate on future community projects and initiatives. Additionally, it involves coordinating to highlight the Centre's initiatives and achievements globally through the Society of Engineers' "World of Engineering" magazine, and promoting conferences and events organised by the Centre.

H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General of MBRSC, said, “We are happy to sign this memorandum with the Society of Engineers - UAE, which comes within the framework of enhancing cooperation and exchanging experiences and knowledge between both our organisations. We believe in the importance of cooperation between institutions to achieve our goals. This agreement will open new horizons for cooperation in future projects and support our efforts in highlighting the Centre’s achievements on the global stage.”

Following the MoU signing, H.E. Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, President of the Board of Directors, Society of Engineers – UAE, was given a tour of the Centre and was briefed on the latest achievements, initiatives and projects undertaken by the Centre.

H.E. Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, President of the Board of Directors, Society of Engineers – UAE, said, “I am delighted to visit MBRSC. The MoU we signed today with the Centre opens new horizons for innovation and technology and enhances the Society of Engineers – UAE’s role in participating in the fields of space and technology. Seeing such ambitious projects inspires young engineers and pushes them towards achieving more creativity and innovations in various engineering fields."

The cooperation reflects both entities’ commitment to supporting and strengthening their strategic partnership. It ensures continuous advancement and development of their association and establishes a foundation for collaborations. Additionally, it involves exchanging knowledge and skills in engineering, promoting integration in strategic partnerships between government agencies in the UAE.

ABOUT MOHAMMED BIN RASHID SPACE CENTRE (MBSRC):

MBRSC is an advanced scientific and technological hub, responsible for making the UAE

a world leader in space services and exploration.

Established in 2006, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) started out with five engineers, who took it upon themselves to develop their capabilities and expand their knowledge in the field of space, relying on strong will and solid determination. Since then, the Centre has continued its journey to be the incubator of the UAE National Space Programme. The MBRSC is home to the UAE Satellite Programme, UAE Astronaut Programme, Mars 2117 Programme and Emirates Mars Mission, among others. Under its satellite programme, the Centre has built, developed, and operated several Earth observation satellites, including DubaiSat-1, DubaiSat-2 and KhalifaSat, the first satellite that was fully built by Emiratis in 2018. The Centre has also developed MBZ-SAT, the most advanced satellite in the region, which has been approved for launch no earlier than October 2024.

MBRSC is also developing the Emirates Airlock, a crew and science airlock module for the Gateway lunar space station, humanity's first international outpost to orbit the Moon. Additionally, the UAE will also be sending an Emirati astronaut on a Moon mission. Under the UAE Astronaut Programme, MBRSC currently has four astronauts, two of who have undertaken missions to the International Space Station, including the longest Arab space mission in history by H.E. Dr. Sultan Saif AlNeyadi. The Mars 2117 Programme includes the Emirates Lunar Mission, UAE Analog Programme and Space Ventures.