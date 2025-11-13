Abu Dhabi, UAE: Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank), the UAE’s first fully integrated digital bank, has announced a strategic collaboration with East & West International Group (EWIG) to officially launch AE Coin payment capabilities for property transactions through the AEC Wallet, powered by Mbank. This milestone highlights EWIG’s leadership in UAE real estate by enabling blockchain-powered payments through AE Coin, the nation’s first AED-backed stablecoin regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE.

This partnership marks a major leap forward in the practical application of blockchain in real estate, enabling buyers and tenants to settle payments instantly and securely using AE Coin, while benefiting from lower transaction costs and greater transparency, all within a fully compliant and regulated ecosystem.

Through this collaboration, EWIG becomes a pacesetter in the UAE real estate sector by accepting AE Coin payments, setting a precedent for innovation and customer-centric digital solutions in the real estate space.

Dr. Hussein Abdelqader Harhara, General Manager of EWIG affirmed that this initiative comes as part of the Group’s strategy to enhance efficiency and transparency in real estate transactions, adding:

“We are committed to providing our clients with innovative solutions that align with the latest advancements in financial technology and support the UAE’s vision for a fully integrated digital economy.”

Mr. Mohammed Wassim Khayata, Chief Executive Officer of Mbank, stated: “We are thrilled to partner with East & West International Group, a trusted pioneer in the UAE real estate market. Their readiness to adopt AE Coin payments sets a new standard for innovation in the sector. This is a critical step in accelerating blockchain adoption in high-value, real-world use cases. Together, we are not only digitizing property payments, but also shaping the future of financial services in the UAE.”

Mr. Ramez Rafeek, General Manager of AED Stablecoin, added: “This collaboration with EWIG represents the beginning of real-world blockchain adoption in real estate. As the UAE’s leading real estate developer to offer AE Coin payments through the AEC Wallet, EWIG is leading by example. This isn’t just about accepting a new currency, it’s about transforming the infrastructure behind real estate transactions.”

The AEC Wallet is live and available on iOS, Android, and AppGallery, allowing verified users to make instant payments for property transactions, rent, and other real estate services. With this integration, clients of EWIG can now benefit from seamless, real-time settlement while operating within the UAE’s first regulated digital currency framework.

About East & West International Group (EWIG)

Established in 1993, East & West International Group is a leading integrated real estate company in the UAE. Known for its exceptional villa developments and customer-driven solutions, EWIG has earned a solid reputation by constantly adapting to market needs and delivering projects that combine tradition with modernity. The Group remains committed to innovation, transparency, and long-term value for its clients and partners.

About Mbank

Mbank is the first fully integrated digital bank in the UAE, providing an omnichannel experience for both individual consumers and small businesses. The bank is highly specialized, focusing on growth and serving the UAE community, which includes UAE Nationals, residents, and businesses (both SMEs and corporates). The bank's vision aligns with that of the UAE's leaders, who are committed to supporting individuals and small businesses within the UAE economy and fostering a forward-thinking culture that emphasizes innovation and technology.

For further information, please contact us on 600571111 or info@mbankuae.com.

About AE Coin

AE Coin is a next-generation stable digital currency regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE, offering secure, transparent, and efficient financial services. With a focus on local payments, decentralized finance, and innovative rewards systems, AE Coin is redefining the way users interact with digital money. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, AE Coin leads the region in digital finance innovation.

For further information, please contact us on info@aecoin.com

Website: (http://www.aecoin.com)