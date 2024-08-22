Mazad, a local portfolio company of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company ‘Mumtalakat’ , is thrilled to unveil a captivating lineup of weekly auctions featuring a blend of premium 24K gold bars and exquisite 22K gold jewelry items. In light of the unprecedented peaks in gold prices globally, Mazad's online auction is the perfect opportunity for investors to acquire these coveted assets weekly, starting with the inaugural batch auction from August 21st to August 29th, 2024.

According to industry specialists, global gold prices are expected to rise in the upcoming days, encouraging individuals to buy rather than sell during this period. The weekly auctions on Mazad's platform will feature a diverse array of 24K gold bars and opulent 22K gold jewelry pieces offered well below market value. Designed to prioritize safety, security, and transparency, these auctions provide a fair bidding opportunity to buyers across the region, creating a trusted environment where investors can confidently participate and acquire high-value assets.

"At Mazad, we are dedicated to providing our customers with access to premium assets that not only retain their value but also offer significant investment potential. The introduction of weekly auctions featuring 24K gold bars exemplifies our commitment to delivering exceptional opportunities for savvy investors and passionate collectors." - Talal Alaraifi, CEO at Mazad.

Interested buyers can visit the official Mazad website at mazad.app or download the Mazad App from the App Store or Google Play Store. Users can easily navigate to the jewelry category and explore the curated collection of 24K gold bars and upcoming 22K gold jewelry items. For further support, users can call 17778887 or email support@mazad.app.