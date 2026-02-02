Mazad has announced the launch of a three-digit number plate auction on its digital platform, marking a first-of-its-kind initiative for the company. This launch offers enthusiasts and collectors the opportunity to acquire rare number plates that form part of the history of vehicle registration in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Interested participants may register their interest through Mazad’s platform or by contacting 17778887, in preparation for the upcoming auction all bidders are subject to the terms and conditions set by the relevant authorities.