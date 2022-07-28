In the framework of providing the best ways of modern life for all customers

Mohamed Rushdy: we have the best tools to lead the Real Estate market and we are keen to provide unique services specialized for our customers

Hossam El Sharkawy: MAVEN completes development processes for all its projects to implement an advanced infrastructure

Cairo: MAVEN Developments, the affiliate of the American RiverWards Group, held a round table to discuss the latest developments of its projects, investments, and future plans to strengthen its presence in the Egyptian real estate market. it also reviewed the development processes of Cali Coast project in Ras El Hekma, North coast and Baymount in Ain Sokhna and the most prominent partnerships that MAVEN holds to provide integrated modern life and unique services to its customers.

During the round table, Engineer Mohamed Rushdy, Founder and President of RiverWards group, Vice president and board member of MAVEN- which has a total market value of its projects more than half a billion dollars - explained many files related to MAVEN and the strategies implemented during the past three years, which led to tangible results and clear successes for all followers of the Egyptian real estate scene.

Rushdy added that Cali Coast in the north coast, which has a total investment exceeding EGP 16 billion and more than 900 customers, has exceeded the target sales rates during the last period due to the unique features of this project, which is located in the heart of Ras Al-Hekma, which is one of the main touristic and entertainment destinations on the north coast and overlooks the most beautiful beaches of the north coast.

He pointed out that the construction of the project comes on several levels with a large number of water features and stunning views, and that the proportion of buildings in the project represents about 13% of the total area varying between villas and chalets in addition to hotel units that meets the needs of many customers, equipped to add everything new to the Egyptian family, and explained that Cali Coast has a privileged location, as it is located 96 km from Marsa Matrouh and only 15 minutes from the city of Dabaa.

He added that MAVEN developments was keen to cooperate with AXA, the world leader in providing insurance services so that the owners of MAVEN projects can enjoy many distinctive insurance services such as "home protection" services, "monthly installments insurance for customers", "roadside assistance" service, in addition to medical services from OneHealth specialized clinics with a 25% discount in all branches on all specialties, as well as free online medical consultation services for all Cali Coast owners.

The company has completed all the required approvals with the concerned authorities, in addition to the development of new units of its kind in Cali Coast, which is a duplex chalet consisting of two floors on an area of 108 square meters, it includes from two to four bedrooms and a large terrace overlooking the landscape between the sea and the gardens, and provides customers with options between the ground floor and the first or the second and third floor, to meet all the needs of customers.

The Round Table of MAVEN Developments also discussed the latest developments of Baymount project, which is located in the Red Sea area between Ain Sokhna and Zaafarana, at altitudes up to 240 meters above sea level, adjacent to the AL Jalala Resort and within walking distance of the new International Marina in Al Jalala city, and includes various units, all of which have stunning panoramic sea views, and all services that provide customers with luxury and enjoyment.

Dr. Hossam al-Sharkawy, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MAVEN Developments, explained that the company was keen to conduct development operations in Baymount to achieve customer satisfaction, hence the company has reduced the number of Project Units and increased open spaces within the project, and the development of Spectrum Park area to enhance the exploitation of landscape areas and in the project, completed alignment on road curves and levels and increased road width to allow for better parking space and circulation.

He stressed that MAVEN Developments puts the interests and needs of its customers at the top of its priorities and is keen to establish distinctive partnerships with major international institutions and companies to provide the finest services specialized for its customers, the owners of Cali Coast and Baymount and that the most prominent of these partnerships were with the American University in Cairo, AXA, Vodafone, ElBorolossy Squash Academy, Landscape structure, Aquatix and IBM.

He pointed out that MAVEN Developments is keen to expand its activity and enhance its investments in the Egyptian real estate market, especially since it has many components and goals that make it one of the leading companies in owning integrated, advanced, and inspiring projects that make customers feel distinguished, provide the best payment systems, and work to meet all customer needs through studying the market, using the best quality in building materials and policies for its projects, as well as building a long-term relationship with all customers and investors, and applying the best international experiences in providing real values to customers with the latest tools.

-Ends-