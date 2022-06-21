Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Authorities in Mauritius tourism reveal their long term plans and commitment to forge stronger trade partnerships in the GCC countries.

GCC countries have historical and cultural ties with the island nation and the region is one of the emerging and promising markets for Mauritius. Mauritius tourism authority reaffirms their commitment to offer unique travel experiences to the holiday makers in the region.

“Explore the Unexplored Mauritius” is a key theme of the year which showcases the cultural and culinary diversity, heritage and eco tourism options as well as the vastly untapped outdoor adventures on offer.

Mauritius had a robust vaccination strategy and Covid safety protocol in place from mid 2021 and is well geared for a busy season going forward. The island nation has already seen a surge in number of arrivals in the first quarter of the year and expects a busy summer.

The travel and trade partners play a crucial role hence the authority has rolled out a series of strategic partner initiatives in the GCC.

MTPA has utilized the first few months of 2022 effectively to build upon existing relationships, increase awareness and secure new business partnerships in the region.

Recently the officials had organised an interactive workshop for the regional trade professionals in Abu Dhabi. Over 150 dignitaries, officials and decision makers from the tourism and hospitality sector joined this gala event and met officials for high level discussions.

Mauritius tourism had received tremendous response from industry in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), Middle East's largest travel and tourism exhibition. The officials had met more than 300 partners from travel, hospitality and aviation industries and signed a number of significant partnerships. This comes right after a very successful showcase of the Mauritius pavilion in the Expo2020 Dubai.

Officials share their strong commitment to support their valuable local partners and enhance holiday experience for the GCC travellers.