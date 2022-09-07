Masterminds Education, the global experts in leading-edge early childhood development, was recognized at the UAE Business Awards. This is the institution’s sixth straight year to receive the award for Best Early Years Education Provider.

Every year, the award has a different theme. Last year’s theme was ‘Innovation,’ and Masterminds was awarded UAE’s Most Innovative Early Years Education Center.

This year’s theme was ‘Dedication,’ and Masterminds has been awarded UAE’s Most Dedicated Early Years Education Center.

Tania Siddiqi, Co-Founder and Director of Masterminds, addressed parents and staff: “Delivering Masterminds’ unique offering is not an easy task, and our teachers and staff bring an exceptional level of commitment each day to the needs of every individual child. Today, we all feel a great sense of pride that not just the results of our work, but our personal dedication to our students has also been recognized.”

About Masterminds Education:

Masterminds combines a mother’s traditional wisdom with leading-edge research in child development, including by Nobel Prize winners, to nurture Intellectual, Physical and Social Excellence in children 1 – 6 years, the crucial period for a child’s learning foundation.

Masterminds’ enhanced curriculum, based on 60 years of research, includes English, Arabic and French language immersion, learning to play the violin, gymnastics and swimming, as well as enrichment programs that ensure all children can read fluently, do maths and have exceptional knowledge, physical and social awareness, by the age of six. These have been proven to be the building blocks of a strong, well-rounded childhood – and beyond, into a successful adult life.

