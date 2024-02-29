Cairo, Egypt: – Mastercard, the official sponsor of the UEFA Champions League have launched their UEFA Champions League Mastercard Credit Card issued by the National Bank of Egypt, the first of its kind in Egypt, offering NBE’s cardholders’ exclusive benefits and cashback on online purchases.

Through the launch of this innovative product, Mastercard and NBE will engage new customer segments, notably young football enthusiasts, further strengthening their longstanding partnership. This collaboration reflects both entities’ commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions that resonate with the passions and preferences of the Egyptian people.

Adam Jones, Country General Manager, MENA Central, Mastercard said, “We are delighted to collaborate with the National Bank of Egypt and elevate the cardholders experience beyond expectations. This partnership is another testament to connecting fans with their passion. As a UEFA Champions League Partner of more than 25 years, the new card is gateway to a world of unparalleled privileges, reflecting our dedication to making every connection truly priceless.”

Yehia Abou Al-Fotouh, NBE's Deputy Chairman, expressed his pride in the rewarding collaboration between NBE and Mastercard, the official sponsor of UEFA Champions League, one of the world's most featured football competitions, in which top European teams compete, with the highest public interest around the world. "Such collaboration takes further the fruitful partnership between the two parties in providing diverse, innovative, and unique financial solutions with exclusive benefits for football-loving customers. This offers a unique and rich experience designed specifically for NBE's customers." Abou Al-Fotouh added.

For his part, Karim Sous, CEO of Retail Banking and Branches at NBE, indicated that the new card provides a rich experience for football lovers to combine their passion for sports and benefit from banking products and services provided by NBE. “Customers can issue this new card with a credit limit starting from EGP 3,000 up to a maximum of EGP 250,000, at the convenience of each customer. This motivates existing and new customers to use digital payments for their financial transactions, while gaining more points and rewards as well as other exclusive benefits, which contributes significantly to the transition towards a society that is less dependent on cash.” Sous explained.

Inji Borai, Vice President and Country Manager of Mastercard Egypt, said: “At Mastercard, our commitment extends beyond transactions as we strive to connect people around the world to their passions. Celebrating over 25 years of partnership with UEFA, we have crafted an experience that transcends mere transactions, resonating with the passionate love for football that pulsates within the hearts of Egyptians. With the introduction of this passion card, in collaboration with the National Bank of Egypt, we invite cardholders and fans to create unforgettable moments, enjoy exclusive privileges, and celebrate personalized journeys - a truly priceless experience.”

The card offers an opportunity to win free tickets to attend UEFA Champions League matches, including accommodation and travel, as well as special and distinctive prizes to the cardholders through promotional campaigns. Moreover, other exclusive benefits provided by NBE include a 10% cashback per month on online purchases, capped at EGP 125 per card. It also allows 3-month interest-free payment in installment for purchases up to EGP 10,000 a year through the "Loan-on-Phone" service, in accordance with terms and conditions.

-Ends-

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA) www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.