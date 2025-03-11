Dubai, UAE: Mastercard and LikeCard, one of the leading platforms of ecommerce prepaid cards in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, have partnered to launch an innovative family banking solution designed to enhance financial literacy and responsible spending. The platform empowers parents and children with a seamless and secure digital banking experience, helping families make smarter financial decisions together.

With AI-powered financial tools integrated into a simple smartphone app, the solution makes it easier for families to track expenses, set spending limits, and teach children essential money management skills. Parents gain real-time oversight, while children develop healthy financial habits through interactive learn-and-reward features.

“At Mastercard, we believe financial literacy is the foundation of economic empowerment. By partnering with LikeCard, we are equipping families across MENA with the knowledge and tools to build responsible financial futures. This solution reimagines banking for the digital age, fostering smarter spending and saving habits for the ‘digital natives’ generation,” said Muhammad Nana, senior vice president, digital partnerships and enablers, Mastercard EEMEA.

The platform’s Earn, Spend, and Save feature allows children to earn rewards for completing chores, set savings goals, and develop responsible money habits.

“LikeCard was founded to bridge financial access gaps with innovative, user-friendly digital solutions. Our collaboration with Mastercard brings an AI-driven family banking experience to the region, empowering families with financial literacy tools while enhancing security and convenience,” said Ammar Alsoos, CEO, LikeCard.

Beyond banking, the solution offers personalized savings opportunities, including cashback rewards and discounts on education, entertainment, health, and virtual investments. Families can also access tailored financial products such as installment plans and lending solutions, making it easier to manage expenses and plan for the future.

By simplifying financial education and embedding responsible spending tools into everyday life, Mastercard and LikeCard are helping families across MENA build a smarter, more secure financial future-together.

