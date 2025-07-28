The Capital Market Authority's (CMA's) Board approved an incentive measure for public offerings of debt instruments, granting priority in the review of public offering applications to issuers or issuances that have obtained a credit rating from a CMA-licensed credit rating agency. This measure will remain in effect until the end of 2026.

This initiative comes as part of the CMA's commitment to enhancing the efficiency and transparency of the debt instruments market and supporting its role as a primary source of business financing and economic growth. It also aims to encourage issuers of publicly offered debt instruments to obtain credit ratings to broaden investor participation and strengthen the market's depth and efficiency.

This measure forms part of the CMA's strategy to deepen the Saudi capital market and enhance its attractiveness and transparency, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to diversify funding sources and promote financial sustainability. A credit rating is not merely an indicator of the issuer's creditworthiness; rather, it serves as an effective tool enabling investors to make well-informed investment decisions.

Through this measure, the CMA aims to build a more mature and stable debt instruments market with a diversified investor base and strengthened confidence among all participants. It also seeks to expand the investor base by enabling them to assess the risks of investing in publicly offered debt instruments, in addition to accelerating the review procedures by the CMA.

This measure is expected to enhance companies' access to the debt instruments market to meet their financing needs, stimulate the number of issuances, and increase the attractiveness of offerings to investors. A credit rating facilitates the financial advisor's ability to market the offering, particularly to institutional and qualified investors who rely on such ratings in their investment decisions.

A credit rating is defined as a forward-looking opinion on credit risk, which reflects the likelihood of issuers defaulting on their financial obligations in the short or long term, as well as the potential severity of financial losses for creditors in the event of default.

Issuers use credit ratings to signal their creditworthiness and attract investors, while investors rely on them to support their credit analysis of issuers and debt instruments.​